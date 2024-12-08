Explore within in Cana Nongkhlaw’s new single ‘Here and Now’

The Shillong-born and-raised artist implores us to delve deep within our own minds in her introspective new single ‘Here And Now’

Cana Nongkhlaw may be a relative newcomer to the broader music scene, but she has been killing it with her distinct sound.

After relocating to Sydney, where she is now based, her music has evolved into a raw, inspiring blend of indie folk and neo-mellow.

The Khasi artist explores unique themes of indigeneity and the shared human experience.

Through her mind-melting lyrics and soul stirring hymns, Cana Nongkhlaw is quickly becoming a defining voice in the mellow, jazz-ballad scene.

Tracks like Call Me Home and Forever showcase her folk-driven, new-mellow sound, which is becoming a staple of her evolving musical library.

Her single Here and Now stands out as one of her most ethereal tracks, blending a mix of euphoric genres into a seamless whole.

With a light, deft vocal style and a pop-leaning elegance, Cana’s sound is refined yet relatable—ushering in a new era of sophistication that’s part Norah Jones, but with more sparkle than smoke.

The song paints a vivid landscape of life’s uncertainty and the visceral authenticity of human experience, a theme that runs through much of her work.

Reflecting on the fleeting nature of time, Here and Now encourages moments of reflection, inviting listeners to engage in deep, transient thought.

Cana has a unique ability to create great music while translating the imperfections of reality into rhythmic melody.

Her focus on time and existentialism would even make Camus proud.

For Cana however, this is just a form of expression, a way for her to express her feelings and raw untended moments through music.

It’s an encouragement to challenge emotions and transform emotions into visual and audial expression.

So if you’re keen for some existential introspection look no further, check out Cana Nongkhlaw’s single Here and Now below.