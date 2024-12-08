Hip-Hop artist Meals’ drops his new multi-genre EP ‘Supermarket’

The NSW based Hip-Hop artist’s new release is a multi-genre exploration of raw sound and unwavering spirit

Lismore-based Hip-Hop and R&B artist Meals has just released his latest EP Supermarket.

The seven-track collection marks the evolution of Meals’ sound, with elements of Afrobeat and Amapiano before diving more into the modern elements of Hip-Hop.

Standout tracks include Who Got Time 4 Dat and Telehealth, where Meals leans fully into his Jazz and House influences, creating a lush, atmospheric vibe.

The project came to life after a moment of loss for the artist.

With a catastrophic computer failure which led to the remainder of his recorded music being wiped out of existence.

In defiance of this, Meals decided to release the demo versions of the EP in their unfinished form.

The raw tracks highlight the imperfection of the creative process and showcase the authentic essence of his music.

Even in the light of adversity creativity prevails, and Meals’ latest EP Supermarket is no exception.

The EP is a refreshing glimpse into Meals’ evolving musical vision and the creative process required for success.

Serving as a token of authenticity and a stepping stone for new projects, the new release is not without its credibility.

A credibility which comes through collaborations with Lismore local Peter Hunt and Newcastle-based rapper Quinn Dylan.

The tracks written with Quinn were a part of the DEFIANT project by the outreach community program Beyond Empathy.

Beyond Empathy connects local musicians and producers with young artists of disadvantaged backgrounds, serving as a mentorship program for the youth of AUS music.

An environment in which Meals is a prominent player and advocate.

From his 2015 release Breakfast Meals has developed and honed his craft in an almost mythical manner.

Since that release, the artist has continued pursuing a career in music and has been a key figure in supporting the future of Australian music.

With his unique introspective Jazz, House and hip-hop-influenced sound has been forged and perfected over his illustrious career.

From supporting tours with acts such as Aurora Jane and Tora, Meals has cemented his collective sound into a finely crafted masterpiece.

A sound which the introspective lyrics, melodic groove and incredible involvement in the musical community have made Meals a must-listen Aussie act in the current Hip-Hop scene.

And if you’re hungry for more check out Meals’ latest EP Supermarkets here.