New Music Friday – Featuring Grid, Jordan Laser, The Stamps and Vlossom

Another week, another batch of fresh tracks to check out

The end of the year is bringing a burst of fresh sounds and introspective gems, as indie rock, alternative pop, and experimental projects dominate the airwaves.

From the emotional pangs of a breakup to the joy of transformative love, here’s your ultimate guide to the week’s hottest releases.

Grid – Go Easy

Perth’s Grid introduces a unique blend of classical, electronic, and experimental pop with her debut single Go Easy. The song resonates with the pain and guilt of a breakup, its ethereal piano melodies and dramatic string interludes creating an intimate soundscape that speaks directly to the heart.

Influenced by Tame Impala and Lana Del Rey, Grid’s classically trained roots merge with her DJ background, delivering an eclectic, emotionally-charged experience. This marks the start of a bold new journey for the Sydney-based artist.

Jordan Laser – Howling

For golden hour drives and soul-soothing reflection, Howling by Jordan Laser hits the perfect nostalgic spot. This track blends classic rock warmth with dreamy atmospherics, featuring ethereal vocals floating above country-tinged guitars.

It’s a musical step in a new direction for Laser, embracing an organic sound while keeping the lush cinematic production fans loved in her previous work. Produced by Laser and Alex Markwell (The Delta Riggs), Howling is a hauntingly beautiful way to see out the last month of the year.

Pinky Ring – China White

Sydney’s Pinky Ring has been one of 2024’s most exciting indie acts, and their latest single, China White, is proof that they’re only getting better. A raw breakup anthem, the song captures the energy of falling into destructive vices after love falls apart.

With a raw live energy recorded at DefWolf Studios, China White is a reflection of the band’s unapologetic, full-throttle spirit. The accompanying Pinky Ring Live EP showcases their passion for tight melodies and emotional depth, making this one for the books.

Vlossom – Dancer

Vlossom’s Somethin Bout Dancing EP brings a rush of dopamine through its eclectic mix of electronica, psychedelia, and pop-punk. The spotlight track Dancer is a shimmering, The Weeknd-esque ballad about the impact of music disassociation and the joy of losing yourself to the rhythm.

The project marks a personal journey for Alister Wright, who found solace in the dance floor and redefined his artistic identity in the process. Somethin Bout Dancing is a sonic celebration of movement, connection, and musical evolution.

Slowly Slowly – How Are You Mine?

With their fifth studio album Forgiving Spree on the horizon, Slowly Slowly share How Are You Mine?, a joyous anthem of transformative love. The song blends heartfelt lyricism with a buoyant pop-rock melody, marking a shift toward more positive songwriting for frontman Ben Stewart.

It’s a celebration of love’s healing powers, capturing a shift in perspective from past melancholy to a brighter, more optimistic view. Prepare for the full album in January – this is a band that knows how to combine introspection with infectious energy.

The Stamps – Slow Burn

From folk roots to indie-pop brilliance, Slow Burn sees The Stamps evolve into a new sound, blending introspective lyricism with upbeat instrumentation. The track explores the ache of long-distance friendships and the struggle to maintain connection, capturing the universal tension of wanting to reach out but fearing vulnerability.

With this release, The Stamps continue to prove they’re a band with deep emotional intelligence, using their near-telepathic connection as bandmates to craft songs that resonate.

Miss Mardy – Who Lives Like You

Brisbane’s Miss Mardy release Who Lives Like You, a raw and romantic follow-up to their debut single Back of the Line. With inspirations from the UK’s post-punk revival scene, the track is a fierce expression of admiration and longing, exploring the complexities of romantic devotion.

It’s a dynamic shift from their energetic debut, showing off the band’s growing sonic diversity and establishing them as one to watch. The track launches ahead of their live show at The Junk Bar in Brisbane this December.

That’s your New Music Friday sorted! Check out our mixtape for more new music.