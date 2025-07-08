Akon’s $6 billion ‘Wakanda’ dream crumbles as Crypto City plan abandoned

The crypto-powered metropolis is now just a forgotten blueprint.

Akon’s ambitious vision of a futuristic, cryptocurrency-powered metropolis in Senegal has officially been shelved.

The Grammy-nominated artist’s $6 billion “Akon City” project, once hyped as a real-life Wakanda, has been declared dead by Senegalese officials, marking the end of a dream that never got off the ground.

Announced in 2018, the city was supposed to be built using Akon’s own Akoin cryptocurrency, fuelling a high-tech African economic hub.

But after years of delays, the only visible progress was a single unfinished reception building, with no roads, water, or electricity.

Senegal’s tourism agency confirmed the project’s cancellation, stating they’ve instead agreed on a more “realistic” venture with Akon.

The singer admitted mismanagement played a role, saying in 2022, “I take full responsibility.”

Now, Akon is shifting focus back to music, dropping new singles ahead of an upcoming album.

Meanwhile, the dream of a Senegalese crypto utopia fades into what-could-have-been.