Dirty Boy Preamp Pedal

🎛️ The Dirty Boy Preamp – Pure Analog Tone with Zero Fuss

The Dirty Boy Preamp is what happens when you strip away the noise and focus on pure tone. Designed by Danny Gomez and powered by his all-analog Tube Amp Emulator tech, this pedal delivers the feel, dynamics, and warmth of a cranked tube amp — without the need for an actual amp.

Plug it in, and it just works ⚡ Whether you’re going into a clean amp, an audio interface, or straight into a live rig, the Dirty Boy brings amp-like power and responsiveness to any setup. Thanks to the onboard cab sim output — which emulates a classic 4×12 cabinet — you can skip the mic and still get that full-bodied sound.

🎚️ Simple Controls, Serious Tone

One of the first things you’ll notice is how refreshingly straightforward the layout is. Gain, Tone, Volume, and Variac. That’s it. No menus, no presets — just four dials that do exactly what they say.

The standout? The Variac control. Inspired by voltage sag in vintage tube amps, this dial lets you shape the feel of your tone — softening the attack, adding squish, and letting your playing breathe. It’s a subtle but powerful addition that adds depth and nuance.

🖊️ You’ll need to apply the included knob labels yourself, which adds a DIY charm to the setup. Once done, though, it’s smooth sailing.

🎸 Clean, Dirty, and Everything In Between

Set the controls low and you’ll get a tight, clear tone with surprising richness — ideal for clean parts that still need character. Crank it up and you’re treated to harmonically rich overdrive that feels alive under your fingers. The Dirty Boy reacts to your playing in a way most digital units can’t match.

🎧 Studio or Stage Ready

Whether you’re tracking in the studio or gigging on the road, the Dirty Boy Preamp fits in effortlessly. Its cab sim output means you can go direct without sacrificing tone, and its analog circuitry guarantees that what you play is what you get — honest, raw, and responsive.

If you’re the kind of player who prefers to dial in your tone by ear — not by spreadsheet — this pedal will feel like home. Plug it in, turn a few knobs, and let your hands do the rest 🎵