Lexi from Safety First, swung by Happy for an intimate live session, to deliver a beautiful, stripped-back rendition of Bracelet, showcasing the song’s themes of new connections, love, and hope.

Performed solo at the piano, Lexi’s raw, emotive vocals take center stage, allowing the vulnerability of the lyrics to shine through in a way that’s both powerful and deeply personal.

Written during a period of significant self-discovery—coming out as non-binary and being diagnosed with ADHD—the track becomes a poignant reflection of strength and resilience amid uncertainty.

The minimalist piano arrangement adds a haunting layer to the performance, grounding the song’s emotional depth while emphasizing its core message: even in the toughest of times, love and hope are possible.

It’s a stunning, heartfelt reminder of the transformative power of connection and personal growth.

Stay connected to Safety First via Instagram.