Thandi Phoenix’s ‘Guarantees’ Live From Happy is now on Spotify

Thandi Phoenix’s 2023 Live From Happy session now has a new home on Spotify!

Perfected for your listening pleasure, this remastered version of Thandi Phoenix’s Live From Happy session is now available on Spotify.

The R&B/soul track, which dives deep into the raw emotions of relationships teetering on the edge, gets a fresh spin as Thandi joined us at Noise Machines to record an exclusive version.

The performance, featuring synths, percussion, and acoustic guitar, is the perfect backdrop for Thandi’s sultry vocals, all captured live in Studio A.

Coming in as a four piece — Thandi, two synths, acoustic guitar and cajon, cabasa and shaker — were instant fire jamming on a version of Guarantees that the band had only arranged that morning.

This high-energy performance in, Noise Machines, will have you bopping while you reflect on those relationships that aren’t serving your best interests.

This one’s a must-listen, check it out below:

