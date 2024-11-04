Marlins Dreaming’s ‘Outwards Crying’ Live From Happy session is now on Spotify

We are stoked to announce the expansion of our Live From Happy series to streaming services!

Happy Mag is delighted to share the news that Marlins Dreaming’s ‘Outwards Crying‘ is now available on Spotify and all streaming services.

Recorded at Noise Machines in Studio A, this intimate performance captures the band’s signature sound and introspective lyrics.

The Live From Happy sessions are known for their raw energy and immersive sound, and this latest offering is no exception.

It’s a must-listen for fans of indie pop and shoegaze, and a great way to celebrate the best the music scene has to offer.

Check out the full session on Spotify and YouTube.

