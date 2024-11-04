Gig your way through Aus Music Month with Greaser’s killer November lineup

Expect high energy, indie rock perfection, and good old fashioned punk as Brisbane’s live music scene steps into Greaser’s spotlight this November.

November is Aus Music Month, and there’s no better place to catch Australia’s emerging acts than at Greaser Bar in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley.

With a lineup that spans indie rock, punk, alt-folk, and more, Greaser is pulling out all the stops to spotlight local talent.

Each weekend, the basement venue will be buzzing with fresh sounds, from funky jazz-rock fusions to gritty garage tones, and it’s all set against the bar’s grunge-cool vibe.

Whether you’re a fan of classic rock vibes, groovy indie jams, or head-banging punk, Greaser’s lineup will have something for you. Here’s what you can expect each night:

Thursday 7th

Brisbane’s own Bad Fiction kick off Aus Music Month with gritty alt-rock anthems, ready to shake the walls of Greaser. Joining them, The Full Creams bring their infectious indie-rock-meets-jazz grooves, alongside openers Alibi.

Friday 8th

Garage rockers Atomics bring their rough-around-the-edges charm and catchy hooks straight to Fortitude Valley. DIY maestro Leevai adds his genre-bending flair, mixing lo-fi beats with indie-folk warmth. Sourmash get things rolling, priming the crowd for a night of serious Meanjin talent.

Saturday 9th

Hicktown Barnaby headline with laid-back, alt-indie goodness – think summer nights and cool as all hell vibes. Southside collective Red Hill up the ante with shimmering harmonies and heartfelt lyrics, while Still Full From Lunch warm up the crowd with their special brand of indie rock.

Thursday 14th

Local garage rock heroes Simian Sick unleash their gritty riffs, guaranteed to get the place moving. Back for more, The Full Creams crank up the indie-jazz fusion, delivering addictive hooks. Old Mate Special open with classic rock swagger, setting the tone for the night.

Friday 15th

Fox Tale bring a splash of sunshine to the Greaser stage with jangly guitars and smooth indie vocals. Lemon Joe keep it cool with throwback rock vibes, while Blacklight open up with intense, emotionally charged alt-rock, setting the mood for the evening.

Saturday 16th

Moody post-punks The Lonesomes headline with raw emotion and haunting lyrics. Annoying Neighbours raise the energy with boisterous riffs, while Fast Johnny & The Slow Burners warm up the stage with smoldering garage rock that’s impossible to ignore.

Thursday 21st

Doc Fowler brings alt-rock charm with smooth riffs and laid-back energy, alongside support act Wishbone, with melodic indie rock that’s as catchy as it is cool – perfect for a night of feel-good grooves.

Friday 22nd

Stage Presence stomp in with headbanging metal power, a perfect fit for Greaser’s raw vibe. Safety Hazard add their hard-hitting rock edge, and punk-rockers The Chimpletons get things started with an extra dose of energy.

Saturday 23rd

What would Greaser be without a little punk? Rocker Ronnie Simmons brings classic alt-punk rock guitar heroics to the night, channeling true punk spirit. Boondall Boys and Goatzilla keep the energy high with punk-meets-rock riffs, while Stray Sons kick off the night.

Thursday 28th

Brisbane trio Ashtray Avenue serve up gritty alt-grunge with nods to Nirvana and Muse – raw, loud, and unfiltered. Heartlocker and Doc Fowler support.

Friday 29th

Indie-pop outfit Hatless headline with catchy riffs and introspective lyrics that hit just right. Shadie Hadie adds a warm, nostalgic alt-rock vibe, while Stuck On Silence sets the stage with atmospheric indie sounds.

Saturday 30th

Haters close out Aus Music Month with a blast of garage-punk attitude, razor-sharp lyrics, and raw energy. Citizen Rat bring grungy rock to the mix, and support act General Folly get the night going with … well…lets just say general folly.. with the kind of fast, gritty, and riffy tunes that leaves a lasting mark.

For more information, head over to Greaser.