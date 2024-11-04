Fender just unveiled long-awaited replica of John Frusciante’s ’62 Stratocatser, in all its road-worn beauty

There are few guitarists synonymous with the Fender Stratocaster, & Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante is probably the greatest officiate of the instrument in recent decades.

Since joining the band in 1988, the sound of his ‘62 Strat is all over their biggest hits.

Much of Frusciante’s style can be attributed to his tremendous technique and otherworldly fusion of punk rock and funk rhythms, but the Stratocaster’s unique voice informed his signature sound.

Frusiciante was paired with this iconic ‘62 strat when he first joined the band. As RHCP singer Anothny Keidis reflected in his memoir, “The major problem was John didn’t even have a guitar to his name. So we went over to the Guitar Center, and I bought him a great old ’62 Stratocaster.”

Fender have gone to great lengths in recreating the vintage instrument – in both its sound and visual components – overseen by Senior Master builder, Paul Walle.

“Frusciantes’ Strat is right up there with the most iconic Fenders of all time; being able to work on his first-ever Signature model was a true privilege,” said Paul Waller, FCS Master Builder.

“Recreating this instrument’s many beautiful imperfections was no easy feat, but behind every ding and dent is a story and it’s our job to make sure that this guitar’s narrative is told in full, stunning detail.”

The unmistakable finish has been cast onto a two-piece alder body that is comfortable and lightweight – and deeply resonant.

The early-60s style “C” shape rift sawn maple neck and slab rosewood fingerboard harken back to the prized trappings of the Stratocaster guitars golden era— where comfort and playability was at the forefront of its design.

While many players might relegate themselves entirely to the bridge or neck pickup, Frusciante taps into the Strat guitars true potential by frequently switching between all five pickup combinations.

The three ’60s-style Strat pickups handwound by Abigail Ybarra, speak to Fruscinate’s expressive, crystalline tone.

And to really tap into the power of this guitar, an Ilitch Electronics Hum-Cancelling System allows players to experiment as wildly with effects pedals as Frusciante himself does without worry of excessive noise.

This Fender Custom shop release allows players to emulate one of the modern day’s most accomplished phenoms unlike ever before, but moreso, it gives players the opportunity to navigate their own rock and roll journey with this incredible guitar in hand.

Head to Fender for more info.