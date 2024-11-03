Bob Geldof celebrates 40th Anniversary of Live Aid with Aussie tour

Bob Geldof announces an Australian tour, celebrating the 40th anniversary of Live Aid and the 50th anniversary of The Boomtown Rats.

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Live Aid and the 50th anniversary of The Boomtown Rats, Bob Geldof is hitting the road for “An Evening with Bob Geldof: Songs and Stories from an Extraordinary Life.”

The tour promises a night of intimate acoustic performances and captivating anecdotes that delve into Geldof’s remarkable journey from punk rock icon to global humanitarian.

Geldof rose to fame in the late ’70s with hits like “I Don’t Like Mondays” and “Rat Trap” before launching the historic Live Aid concert in 1985, uniting over 50 music legends to raise awareness for famine relief in Ethiopia.

His impact on the music world and social justice is profound, with over USD 42 billion raised for aid initiatives.

Dustin Lockett from The Entertainment Lab emphasizes the tour’s significance: “Bob isn’t just a musical legend; he’s a beacon of hope and inspiration.”

Catch Bob Geldof live in:

March 15, 2025 – Sydney, ICC Darling Harbour Theatre

March 16, 2025 – Newcastle, Newcastle Civic Theatre

March 19, 2025 – Melbourne, Hamer Hall

March 20, 2025 – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

March 22, 2025 – Canberra, Royal Theatre

March 25, 2025 – Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

April 1, 2025 – Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall

April 3, 2025 – Gold Coast, Tweed Heads Twin Towns

April 5, 2025 – Perth, Riverside Theatre

Tickets go on sale at 1 PM on November 7, 2024, at tegdainty.com.

Don’t miss your chance to experience a night with a true legend whose life and music continue to inspire change.