Adelaide Fringe 2025: A Statewide Celebration of Creativity and Chaos

The Adelaide Fringe is back for 2025, and it’s primed to be its most boundary-pushing edition yet

Boasting an electrifying lineup of 1,300 shows across 500 venues, the festival’s all-in energy is set to light up South Australia like never before.

Festival Director Heather Croall sums it up best, calling it an invitation to experience the state through the audacious eyes of its artists. And with hotspots like The Garden of Unearthly Delights alongside more unexpected stages such as the State Library and Migration Museum, the Fringe is redefining where art can thrive.

Stretching from Coober Pedy to Kangaroo Island, the Adelaide Fringe transforms all of South Australia into a sprawling, no-limits stage for unfiltered creativity.

Comedian and 2025 ambassador Rhys Nicholson shares, “As an Australian performer who’s been doling out my wares in Adelaide for well over a decade, I’m buzzing with delight to be a Fringe Ambassador. I’ve always felt the Fringe is such a perfect encapsulation of what we do in Australian performing arts. A purely open festival where as long as you’ve got the gumption, creativity and sunscreen, you can find your audience. I’m just happy to be here.”

Here are some highlights to mark on your calendar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adelaide Fringe (@adlfringe)

The Necks (Feb 21): Revered globally for their hypnotic, one-of-a-kind performances, this cult trio crafts an entirely new composition live on stage at Woodville Town Hall. Miss this, and you’ll regret it.

Madonna Made Me Gay! (Feb 23): Aaron Collis brings heart and hilarity to his cabaret debut, celebrating Madonna’s influence on his life with a live band and guaranteed grooves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Collis (@aaroncollisreal)

Best of the Edinburgh Fest (Feb 14 – Mar 23): Three top-tier acts for the price of one? Count us in. Expect big laughs and razor-sharp wit from the likes of Andy Askins, Harry Stachini, and Stephen K Amos.

Nathan May (Feb 28, Mar 29): With heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, Nathan May reminds us that there’s always hope, even in the hardest times. His live show is an experience you won’t forget.

Homegrown: Musicians of Kangaroo Island (Mar 8–22): A love letter to local talent, this showcase features incredible original music from a diverse lineup of performers aged 8 to 80.

Soju Gang (Mar 9): More than a DJ, Soju Gang is a force of connection and community. Known for her genre-blending, chameleon-like sets, she’s a standout from Naarm’s nightlife scene. Catch her magnetic energy live at Gluttony—it’s an experience you won’t forget.

Rhys Nicholson (Mar 13–15): Fresh off a career-best run, Rhys Nicholson delivers sharp wit and chaos in their new hour-long stand-up show. As seen on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under and Taskmaster AU, Rhys is in full comedic flight—don’t miss it.

Adelaide Fringe runs from February 21 to March 23, 2025. Get in early for a sweet 30% discount on tickets before December 12, 2024.

Head to the Adelaide Fringe website for details and catch this whirlwind of comedy, music, and more at the Fringe—because, honestly, only a coward wouldn’t.