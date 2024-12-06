Yoko Ono famously cut her hair when John Lennon passed away – marking a love story that won’t be forgotten

Sean’s words serve as a reminder of the bond between his parents, which was always much deeper than the media narrative ever allowed Ahead of the 44th anniversary of John Lennon’s death, his son, Sean Ono Lennon, has opened up about his mother, Yoko Ono, and how his father’s death still impacts her to this day. In an interview with BBC Radio 6 Music, Sean shared that Yoko, now 91, has “never moved on” from her relationship with John. “She spoke of him every day,” he said, revealing just how much that loss still defines her.

Yoko’s grief over John’s tragic murder in 1980 has always been part of her story, but Sean’s words give us a deeper look at how lasting her love for him has been.

“She famously cut her hair when my dad died, because in Japan, you used to cut your hair when your husband dies,” he explained. It was more than a tradition—it was a personal act of mourning that’s continued to shape her experience of loss all these years later.

In Japanese culture, relationships are built on respect, subtlety, and emotional depth—values that were at the heart of Yoko and John’s marriage.

But the media, obsessed with sensationalism, never quite understood that. Instead, they reduced their bond to nothing more than misunderstandings.

Yoko’s approach to love and partnership was rooted in quiet strength and tradition, and that’s something the world is only starting to really appreciate now.

While many have focused on Yoko as the villain in The Beatles’ breakup, Sean’s reflection paints a much more complex picture of their love.

Even when they were separated during John’s ‘Lost Weekend’ with assistant May Pang, “they were always talking,” says Sean. “It’s not like they had a real separation.”

For Yoko, John has never been just a memory—he’s a presence that’s never faded. As we approach the anniversary of John Lennon’s death on December 8th, Sean’s words serve as a reminder that the love between his parents was far deeper than the media ever allowed us to see.

Yoko Ono’s devotion to John hasn’t wavered with time, and that’s a love story that’s impossible to forget.