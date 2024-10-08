The South Australian Music Awards Announce Finalists for 2024

The South Australian Music Awards (SAM Awards) gears up for its biggest year yet!

Music SA said it! Voting is now officially open, and the finalists for the Major and Industry Award categories have been unveiled.

This year, a record-breaking 693 nominations flooded in from the vibrant SA music community, highlighting the incredible talent we have right here at home.

Among these, 269 artists have been nominated for the People’s Choice Awards, reflecting the diverse and dynamic range of music that South Australia has to offer.

Check out the full list of nominees below, and scroll down to vote.

Best Song – Sponsored by Wonderlick

Molly Rocket | God Damn

Motez | Make Way (Feat. Elsy Wameyo)

Swapmeet | Ceiling Fan

The Genevieves | Adore You

The Tullamarines | I’m So

Best New Artist – Sponsored by WOMADelaide

aleksiah | 24

Coldwave | No Conflict

My Cherie | Darkness & Gold

Swapmeet | Ceiling Fan

The Genevieves | Adore You

Best Regional Artist – Sponsored by Country Arts SA

Alana Jagt and Ryan Martin John | I hope for you this Christmas

DEM MOB | DIP

Germein Sisters | City Lights

Rob Edwards | Dreaming

Best Group – Sponsored by Moshtix

DEM MOB | DIP

Oscar the Wild | She’ll Be Right

SONS OF ZOKU | ENDLESS

Swapmeet | Oxalis

Teenage Joans | The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest

West Thebarton | Mongrel Australia

Best Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Artist – Sponsored by the University of Adelaide

DEM MOB | DIP

Electric Fields | One Milkali (One Blood)

J-MILLA | On My Soul

Rob Edwards | Dreaming

Best Solo Artist – Sponsored by General Admission Entertainment

Adam Page | Stasis and Flux: Evolution I

aleksiah | Who Are You When You’re Not Performing?

MANE | Caught In The Undertow

Motez | Make Way (Feat. Elsy Wameyo)

Best Release – Sponsored by Hindley Street Music Hall

aleksiah | Who Are You When You’re Not Performing?

Coldwave | No Conflict

Motez | Coalesce

Swapmeet | Oxalis

West Thebarton | Mongrel Australia

Industry Awards Finalists

Best Studio – Sponsored by Northern Sound System

Cactus Cactus Sound

Forest Range Studios

House of Sap

Wundenberg’s Recording Studios

Best Studio Engineer/Producer – Sponsored by Novatech

Jess Day

Lucinda Machin

Ryan Martin John

Sam Lench

Best Live Technician – Sponsored by Adelaide Guitar Festival

Lachlan Sheehan

Luke Hancock

Matt Adams

Ryan Martin John

Best Small Festival/Event – Sponsored by Woodville Town Hall

Heavy SA Fest

Housing Boom

I Am Not A Burden Fest

IndieFest

Space Jams

Best Major Festival/Event – Sponsored by Adelaide Backline Production Hire

Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival

Cry Baby Fest

Forth & Fury Fest

Nice Day to Go To The Club

Spin Off Festival

Best Regional Music Venue, Festival or Event – Sponsored by Australian Hotels Association

Big Easy Radio – McLaren Vale

South East Beer & BBQ Fest – Mt Gambier

Space Jams – Inman Valley

The Three Brothers Arms – Macclesfield

Yabaardu – Ceduna

Best Venue – Sponsored by Australian Hotels Association

Ancient World

Crown & Anchor

Grace Emily

Hindley Street Music Hall

UniBar ADL

Best Manager – Sponsored by ThreeD

Hannah Louise

Rachel Whitford (27 Music)

Sam Szabo (PAK)

Sebastian James (27 Music)

Tayla Carlaw (Pretty Good Thanks)

Best Cover Art – Sponsored by Version Design

Coldwave | Designer – Aysh Field | Released – 9th August 2023

aleksiah | Designer – Lucinda Corin | Released – 28th May 2024

Druid Fluids | Designer – Pia Gynell Jorgensen | Released – 27th October 2023

Swapmeet | Designer – Venus O’Brien | Released – 12th April 2024

Best Music Video – Sponsored by JCDecaux

DEM MOB / Natasha Wanganeen – “DIP”

Kitchen Witch / Kristoffer Lucia – “Lost”

LOLA / Bryce Kraehenbuehl – “Game Over”

My Chérie / Bryce Kraehenbuehl – “Darkness & Gold”

TOWNS / Luke Franceschini – “Birthdays”

Best Live Music Photograph – Sponsored by Atkins Photo Lab & Atkins Pro

Ariadne Mercer | Swapmeet @ Crown & Anchor, 15th March 2023

Deb Kloeden | The Empty Threats @ Woodville Town Hall, 8th November 2022

Evie Wonder | Molly Rocket @ Crown & Anchor, 23rd December 2022

Lucinda Corin | aleksiah @ Jive, 8th June 2023

Nash Blight | The Empty Threats @ Lion Arts Factory, 19th April 2023

Best Music Educator – Sponsored by Carclew

Annie Siegmann

Hayley Wedding

Peter Spiniello

Mark your calendars: the South Australian Music Awards will take place on Thursday, November 7, at the Dom Polski Centre.

Head here to submit your votes and make your voice heard!