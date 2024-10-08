The South Australian Music Awards Announce Finalists for 2024

The South Australian Music Awards (SAM Awards) gears up for its biggest year yet!
Music SA said it! Voting is now officially open, and the finalists for the Major and Industry Award categories have been unveiled.
This year, a record-breaking 693 nominations flooded in from the vibrant SA music community, highlighting the incredible talent we have right here at home.
Among these, 269 artists have been nominated for the People’s Choice Awards, reflecting the diverse and dynamic range of music that South Australia has to offer.
Check out the full list of nominees below, and scroll down to vote.
Best Song – Sponsored by Wonderlick
- Molly Rocket | God Damn
- Motez | Make Way (Feat. Elsy Wameyo)
- Swapmeet | Ceiling Fan
- The Genevieves | Adore You
- The Tullamarines | I’m So
Best New Artist – Sponsored by WOMADelaide
- aleksiah | 24
- Coldwave | No Conflict
- My Cherie | Darkness & Gold
- Swapmeet | Ceiling Fan
- The Genevieves | Adore You
Best Regional Artist – Sponsored by Country Arts SA
- Alana Jagt and Ryan Martin John | I hope for you this Christmas
- DEM MOB | DIP
- Germein Sisters | City Lights
- Rob Edwards | Dreaming
Best Group – Sponsored by Moshtix
- DEM MOB | DIP
- Oscar the Wild | She’ll Be Right
- SONS OF ZOKU | ENDLESS
- Swapmeet | Oxalis
- Teenage Joans | The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest
- West Thebarton | Mongrel Australia
Best Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Artist – Sponsored by the University of Adelaide
- DEM MOB | DIP
- Electric Fields | One Milkali (One Blood)
- J-MILLA | On My Soul
- Rob Edwards | Dreaming
Best Solo Artist – Sponsored by General Admission Entertainment
- Adam Page | Stasis and Flux: Evolution I
- aleksiah | Who Are You When You’re Not Performing?
- MANE | Caught In The Undertow
- Motez | Make Way (Feat. Elsy Wameyo)
Best Release – Sponsored by Hindley Street Music Hall
- aleksiah | Who Are You When You’re Not Performing?
- Coldwave | No Conflict
- Motez | Coalesce
- Swapmeet | Oxalis
- West Thebarton | Mongrel Australia
Industry Awards Finalists
Best Studio – Sponsored by Northern Sound System
- Cactus Cactus Sound
- Forest Range Studios
- House of Sap
- Wundenberg’s Recording Studios
Best Studio Engineer/Producer – Sponsored by Novatech
- Jess Day
- Lucinda Machin
- Ryan Martin John
- Sam Lench
Best Live Technician – Sponsored by Adelaide Guitar Festival
- Lachlan Sheehan
- Luke Hancock
- Matt Adams
- Ryan Martin John
Best Small Festival/Event – Sponsored by Woodville Town Hall
- Heavy SA Fest
- Housing Boom
- I Am Not A Burden Fest
- IndieFest
- Space Jams
Best Major Festival/Event – Sponsored by Adelaide Backline Production Hire
- Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival
- Cry Baby Fest
- Forth & Fury Fest
- Nice Day to Go To The Club
- Spin Off Festival
Best Regional Music Venue, Festival or Event – Sponsored by Australian Hotels Association
- Big Easy Radio – McLaren Vale
- South East Beer & BBQ Fest – Mt Gambier
- Space Jams – Inman Valley
- The Three Brothers Arms – Macclesfield
- Yabaardu – Ceduna
Best Venue – Sponsored by Australian Hotels Association
- Ancient World
- Crown & Anchor
- Grace Emily
- Hindley Street Music Hall
- UniBar ADL
Best Manager – Sponsored by ThreeD
- Hannah Louise
- Rachel Whitford (27 Music)
- Sam Szabo (PAK)
- Sebastian James (27 Music)
- Tayla Carlaw (Pretty Good Thanks)
Best Cover Art – Sponsored by Version Design
- Coldwave | Designer – Aysh Field | Released – 9th August 2023
- aleksiah | Designer – Lucinda Corin | Released – 28th May 2024
- Druid Fluids | Designer – Pia Gynell Jorgensen | Released – 27th October 2023
- Swapmeet | Designer – Venus O’Brien | Released – 12th April 2024
Best Music Video – Sponsored by JCDecaux
- DEM MOB / Natasha Wanganeen – “DIP”
- Kitchen Witch / Kristoffer Lucia – “Lost”
- LOLA / Bryce Kraehenbuehl – “Game Over”
- My Chérie / Bryce Kraehenbuehl – “Darkness & Gold”
- TOWNS / Luke Franceschini – “Birthdays”
Best Live Music Photograph – Sponsored by Atkins Photo Lab & Atkins Pro
- Ariadne Mercer | Swapmeet @ Crown & Anchor, 15th March 2023
- Deb Kloeden | The Empty Threats @ Woodville Town Hall, 8th November 2022
- Evie Wonder | Molly Rocket @ Crown & Anchor, 23rd December 2022
- Lucinda Corin | aleksiah @ Jive, 8th June 2023
- Nash Blight | The Empty Threats @ Lion Arts Factory, 19th April 2023
Best Music Educator – Sponsored by Carclew
- Annie Siegmann
- Hayley Wedding
- Peter Spiniello
Mark your calendars: the South Australian Music Awards will take place on Thursday, November 7, at the Dom Polski Centre.
Head here to submit your votes and make your voice heard!