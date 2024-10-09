Oasis releases pre-sale ballot for upcoming Australian reunion tour

Presale ballot signup has opened up for Oasis fans, with a huge demand for tickets across two dates in November 2025

The Gallagher brothers are well and truly back at it, with a reunion announced earlier this year.

Amid the slew of chaos that was attempting to gain tickets to one of their UK shows, the Brit-rock group has abandoned the ‘dynamic pricing’ system for their US and Aus tickets.

After an ‘unacceptable’ experience for UK fans, the system has been ditched after huge controversy.

The system works on increasing or decreasing ticket prices depending on demand, this caused chaos for British fans hoping to see the band.

The system however will not be in use for the US and Aus leg of the tour, the latter of which is yet to go on sale.

Expectations for the Aus tickets are for a quick sell-out, this follows the North American leg of the tour being sold out in just under an hour.

Aussie fans have had the chance for an early signup to the presale ballot, which will randomly select fans for a chance to secure early tickets.

As per usual, the tickets will be first in best served.

All other fans will have to wait until next week for a chance to secure tickets.

Both Melbourne and Sydney will go on sale next Tuesday the 15th of October, the Melbourne tickets starting at 10 AM AEDT and Sydney at 12 PM AEDT.

Although only two dates have been announced, there is a wide expectation for more dates to be scheduled between the two shows.

So if you don’t end up getting tickets to the first show, don’t look back in anger.

With a 7-day break in between the shows, there is speculation that after high demand there will be added Sydney or Melbourne dates.

Visit their website here for more info, and why not have a listen to some of your favourite Oasis tracks below.