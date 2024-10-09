Gasworks Arts Park has just announced their outdoor concert series ‘Concerts in the Park’

One of Victoria’s hubs for performing arts and visual arts has just released news of a new concert series coming this summer

Gasworks Arts Park, located in Albert Park Victoria has just announced a summer concert series titled ‘Concerts in the Park’.

The series will focus on outdoor theming with music being played around the park amid the natural beauty.

The series will run from November 2024 to January 2025 and will be set under the green canopy of the park’s ‘The Glades’ area.

Straddled with an extraordinary lineup, you can catch artists such as Antoinette Halloran, Kiran Rajasingam & Genevieve Kingsford, Ali McGregor, and Angie Hart.

Set within one of Melbourne’s hidden natural gems, the concert series is taking a unique approach to summer sets.

Blending spectacular performances with the raw natural beauty that the park has to offer.

Kicking off the series is Antoinette Halloran, her unique and captivating blend of jazz and music theatre will enthrall among the leaves.

The series will also feature many other music theatre, jazz and pop talents throughout its duration.

The series ends with Indie-pop legend Angie Hart, who will play a set of her hits mixed with a few unreleased songs from her upcoming album.

Program Coordinator Marisa Cesario says “We are thrilled to offer this brand-new series, celebrating Australian musicians and the beautiful natural environment of the Gasworks Glade. Bring your friends or family along and enjoy the sunset while the music washes over you.”

The Gasworks has the goods this summer, with a fresh new lineup for all those music theatre, indie-pop and jazz fans.

So get among the gumtrees this November as ‘Concerts in The Park’ kicks off.

Grab a picnic blanket and an esky and bathe yourself in the summer sun at Gasworks.

Head here for more info and tickets.