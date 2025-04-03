The VMAs Are Switching Channels: CBS to Air Awards for First Time

Music’s Wildest Night Gets a Broadcast Upgrade—And a Wider Audience.

The MTV Video Music Awards are making a historic move—to CBS. The iconic music awards show will broadcast live on the network for the first time ever on Sunday, Sept. 7, from UBS Arena near New York City.

Along with CBS, the show will simulcast on MTV and stream on Paramount+, with a one-hour pre-show airing across Paramount’s networks. The shift marks a new era for the VMAs, which have aired on MTV since their 1984 debut.

CBS, already home to the Grammys, Tonys, and AMAs, adds another major music event to its lineup—at least until the Grammys move to ABC in 2027.

Last year, Taylor Swift dominated the VMAs, winning seven awards, including Video of the Year for “Fortnight.” She now ties Beyoncé as the most-awarded artist in VMA history (30 wins each).

Nominees and performers will be announced later this summer. One thing’s certain: The VMAs just got a bigger stage.