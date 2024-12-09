DecayingAnyways: Blurring Time with ‘Anyways’ Playlist

Orange County’s DecayingAnyways is carving out his own lane in the world of electronic music, blending neon-lit nostalgia with sharp, futuristic beats. His latest single, “Virus,” takes his self-produced, ambient sound to new heights with glowing synths and a gritty edge that pulses with energy. But this track is just a glimpse into his sonic universe. DecayingAnyways generously shares a playlist, a snapshot if you will, of the diverse soundscape that fuels his work, featuring everything from the smooth, chill vibes of Vowl to the hypnotic underground beats of Suzy Sheer. With every track, DecayingAnyways uncovers new layers of emotion, from nostalgia to hope to sheer energy, showing how his musical influences shape his sound and vision. Get ready to step into a world where the future meets the past, and everything in between.

Mike Klubnika – 70k

I really love this song as the synth elements really give me emotions of like hope, sometimes when I feel a bit empty this song really reflects that for me.

Reserv – Flirt, Validate

For this track I’m a big fan of how chill it is, very mellow listen.

Snow strippers – Know My Name/ Hurt So Good/ Stab The Voice/In My Head

The production the vocals and lyrics are everything. I find all these songs by them very inspiring.

I found them through a friend about a year and half ago and they slowly been becoming a favorite of mine along with the genre of witch house.

Vowl- In My Heart & Stay

His production is so infectious!! I first found the song “stay” and the melody has been stuck in my head ever since!! In my heart is also another fav of mine but all of his track are all very good and dangerously catchy.

Suzy sheer – Blissed & Glitter

I’ve been really into her music as of late cuz it gives me underground club vibes, so I like to put it on whenever I’m out for late night drives :).

Quannic – Replica

I love the early 2000s electronic vibe with the synths and the main intro melody instantly got stuck in my head! I have yet to get tired of the song, also I love the lyrics of this song.

Ovine Music Hall aka Glaive – Victoria Beckham Freestyle

This is from a Glaive freestyle and it’s a really fire one that I like to listen to whenever I wanna get hyped up a bit.

Nate Sib – Hold On & Don’t Fall

I recently got into Nate sib through 2hollis and I thought his style of production with his really nice singing voice was such a nice combo.

Crystal Castles – Not In Love

This song is has been a fav of mine since late 2019 around there.

I used to have a crush on this one girl and her fav band was The Cure, Robert Smith being the lead singer I found this song after going through a Cure rabbit hole.

So overall being a really good song and having some nice nostalgia attached to it for me.

Levi Ryan – Valium & Misery

Has underground dance vibes I find really nice to listen too when playing video games.

Grasior – Potent

This song is by a friend of mine and this song is currently my favorite by him.

He has the most insane production combined with a voice that suits the sound so well.

Def inspires me to keep working harder on my future works.

Romanceplanet – BLEED

This song is so much fun when working out, the early 2000s hardstyle sound with modern touches. I’d love to work with him one day!!

Jigitz- You’ll Come Back

I’ve been really into his album “Don’t come back” he has this very nice upbeat fun production that’s very easy to get into and vibe along with.

Zedd – Clarity

Classic dance edm banger, can never go wrong.

Galantis – Runaway (U & I)

I first heard this song back in 2015, I’d have it blasting my earbuds during class, It feels like freedom.

I plan to one day move to NY to be closer to the scene, and when I do set that in motion this will be the anthem I listen to on the plane ride!

Check out the full playlist here, and DecayingAnyways new track ‘Virus’ below.