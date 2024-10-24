DecayingAnyways brings cyberpunk to emo-pop with new single ‘Blood & Pens’

Orange County-born DecayingAnyways is bursting onto the scene as a one-of-a-kind hyperpop artist not to be missed

“Blood & Pens”, the latest offering from DecayingAnyways, is a unique collaboration with whyhaze, that has the feel of a faraway neon world infused with captivating beats and synths.

Currently working out of Las Vegas, DecayingAnyways has been working in the music game for nearly two and a half years, experimenting with different styles from his range of different influences.

Inspired by a supersonic blend of pop, emo and the 2016-2018 Soundcloud rap era, DecayingAnyways’ music feels both nostalgic and futuristic.

“Blood & Pens” is one of many self-produced tracks, playing with the idea that you have to ‘sell your soul’ to make it big in the music industry.

Opening with a melodic ambient loop that continues throughout the track, “Blood & Pens” features the most electrifying of synth sounds, backed by strong beats and topped with alluring lyrics.

“They gave me something just to write on using/Blood & pens, it’s something I want but baby I’m not giving in,” the lyrics read.

With a dark moodiness and an overall atmosphere of melancholia, “Blood & Pens” is by far one of DecayingAnyways’ best releases so far.

The track carries an emotional weight similar to Juice WRLD’s “Lucid Dreams,” blending heartfelt lyrics with infectious melodies that stick with you.

You can feel Lil Uzi Vert’s influence in the lively production and irresistible energy, inviting listeners to dive right into the music.

Lyrically, “Blood & Pens” delves into the challenges of youth and the quest for self-expression, echoing the confessional style of emo bands like My Chemical Romance.

The track follows up from his numerous other 2024 singles, namely “dance alone”, “-suffocation-” and “ghouls & zombies”.

DecayingAnyways has the innate ability to create a world for his fans, and “Blood & Pens” is no different.

Pairing an aching vulnerability alongside an undeniably good beat, this latest single is a perfect example of how powerful a blend between hyperpop and emo-rap can be.

We can only anticipate that DecayingAnyways will maintain the momentum he’s built this year, consistently releasing tracks that each showcase their own unique sonic flavour.

Check out the single “Blood & Pens” below.