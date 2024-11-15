Interview: DecayingAnyways and the cyberpunk aesthetic

Orange County’s DecayingAnyways sat down with Happy to chat current and upcoming projects, and shed some light on the emergence of cyberpunk

DecayingAnyways’ latest single “Blood & Pens” is a nostalgic and futuristic blend, a self-produced ambient track full of glowing synths and hard beats.

With his upcoming single “Virus” soon to be released, DecayingAnyways chatted with Happy about the inspiration behind his tracks, his perception of the music industry and how his music and the many genres it’s infused with fits into that.

Letting us in on the importance of friendship in the music space and what else is coming up, DecayingAnyways provides a delightful portrait of what goes on behind the scenes in the creation of these moody and atmospheric tracks.

Check out the interview below.

HAPPY: What are you up to today

DECAYINGANYWAYS: Today I spent my time working on some songs, and taking breaks in between watching some of my current favorite anime’s (Blue Lock aka PNG lock lol) and shows like Penguin which is also very good! Before having to head off to work for the night.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from. What do you love about it?

DECAYINGANYWAYS: I’m from Orange County, Westminster. I do miss the beach 100% and took it for granted, and I miss my friends from back home.

In terms of anything else there wasn’t really much for me there. Especially music wise (at the time). Funnily enough, I didn’t meet/know other talented OC artists until after I moved.

HAPPY: Your sound is a unique blend of hyperpop, emo and Soundcloud rap. How has your sound developed over the years to become what it is now?

DECAYINGANYWAYS: My music taste changes a lot. I’d say over the years I started blending in hyperpop when I moved states and discovered Glaives music.

I would say however, as of recently I’ve been enjoying a blend of emo, dance/pop electronic styles and intend to delve more deeper into that sound.

HAPPY: “Blood & Pens” talks about selling your soul to the music industry. What experiences have you had that impacted that single?

DECAYINGANYWAYS: Honestly not too much. A good friend of mine was signed but the promises and benefits talked about were not worth it in that specific scenario.

Personally though, I know the thought of being big and having the world adore my music is one of my biggest goals. I want to be remembered and my voice played on forever.

So I’d stay up late contemplating some nights that if I was given the chance to boost myself and grow and do my dream collaborations etc., what certain sacrifices would I be okay with.

Whether it’s who I can work with or creative freedoms. I’d stay up thinking about things like that, and then decided to make use of those thoughts in a song.

HAPPY: You produce a lot of your own music. What does that process look like?

DECAYINGANYWAYS: Well as of right now, I have a lot in the vault that is self-produced that will be coming out soon. But so far, the small handful that is currently out is really just me messing around until something clicks.

Some days I get something going and if I’m really vibing with it, I continue on. I still have a long way to go until I reach the exact sound I want, but I’m grateful to have such wonderful friends who have taught me a lot.

HAPPY: You mentioned your collaborative project called 919. How did that come about?

DECAYINGANYWAYS: So it started last year with a group of old friends of mine as a fun idea. I did want to take it further and really grow it to big levels, but due to personal reasons between me and others it was put to a halt.

Unfortunately, me and the majority of the past members aren’t as close as we used to be. Everyone for most part went their own paths, then around the beginning of the year I wanted to bring it back.

Had new members join who had the same ambition and goals I have for the group, especially my current co-owner “I’m Geist”. Now we all have been working hard pushing each other to greater heights.

Our first “Halloween cipher” is doing very well and we also have our first 919 meetup in Chicago coming up very soon. It’s all very exciting and I can’t wait to continue working with everyone and seeing where it all takes us.

HAPPY: DecayingAnyways is all about the cyberpunk, neon aesthetic. How has that developed, and who have your influences been?

DECAYINGANYWAYS: It all stemmed from media such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Ruiner, Cyberpunk 2077, Blade Runner acts such as Daft Punk. I love the vibe so much. I especially love neon lights and find them so intriguing to look at.

HAPPY: You have an upcoming single called ‘Virus’. What can you tell us about that track?

DECAYINGANYWAYS: It’s another self-produced track that so far is my favorite. It’s a song I made for myself mainly, and whenever I talk about this “Virus”, it’s like whatever is affecting me mentally or psychically.

HAPPY: Looking ahead, what’s coming up?

DECAYINGANYWAYS: I have an EP I’m trying to put together, but the ideas keep on changing. So hopefully I can get that done. Also more things to come with 919! I’d also love to do some shows maybe in 2025 and I’m currently looking to somewhat rebrand and evolve my mask/look.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

DECAYINGANYWAYS: Making music and all that comes with it. I’ve met friends I wouldn’t trade for the world. Visited whole new cities and states. Getting messages of how people love these songs I’m making, means the world.

I grew up hating my voice, and sometimes I still do. But in knowing that the songs I make people enjoy or relate to – best feeling ever.