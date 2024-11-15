Louis TM launches his debut album with an intimate Wellington showcase

Louis TM’s Live at the Hatmosphere marks the release of his latest LP , which shows him frontlining the Kiwi music scene

Louis TM is a force to be reckoned with in New Zealand, and after having worked for many years as a keyboard player for fellow musicians, his time in the spotlight has arrived.

Shelter for a Broken Soul is a soulful yet playful collection of ten tracks, each showcasing its own unique style and flavour, signature to TM’s sound—an effortless blend of raw emotion, intricate grooves, and a touch of modern Kiwi sensibility.

Paying homage to his home country, TM celebrated the release of the LP at Hills Hats in Petone, Wellington, playing a three-song set with his talented band.

Showcasing “Opportunity Knocks”, TM displays his unique sense of groove and style, with music that feels equally honest and raw as it does funky and soulful.

TM also introduces “This Flame Ain’t The Same”, a reflective and introspective track that feels like a real moment of emotional release for TM and his audience.

Wrapping up with one of his classic tracks, TM plays “Never Give Up On Love”, his 2021 single that exudes everything that is so right about TM and his sonic smoothness.

With bluesy guitar and soft percussion, TM’s voice is smokey and sultry against the calming waves of his backup singers, their voices all combining to create a chorus that is both warm and intimate.

The performance also features the talent of TM’s extensive band, where he’s joined by two guitarists, a bassist, a drummer, two backing vocals, as well as an organist, percussionist, tromboner and trumpeter.

All of these blend to create the warm and inviting atmosphere that is Louis TM’s music – it’s all at once tender and rich, with this raw grit that gives it an honest, soulful feel.

Shelter for a Broken Soul is proof that modern soul music is not going anywhere, and that Louis TM has a voice and a talent not to be missed.