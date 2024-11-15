New Music Friday: MULGA BORE HARD ROCK, Fazerdaze and SALTY

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of new music

As another week hits kicks the dust, we’ve gathered a lineup of fresh tracks to kickstart your listening spree into the weekend.

Fazerdaze leads the charge with Soft Power, her sophomore album that’s all about finding strength in the struggle. Sydney’s pop powerhouse Salty channels all the messy bits of your twenties in The Other Side, while Milku’s “Headlights” gives us a sneak peek into his new EP, Be Honest.

Keep an ear out for ELMAR’s nostalgic “So Familiar” and the surreal synth-pop of City Hall’s Lobby Music. Whether you’re here for dance anthems or slow burners, this New Music Friday lineup’s got you covered.

Fazerdaze – Soft Power

Fazerdaze (aka Amelia Murray) just dropped Soft Power, her sophomore album, through Buttrfly Records & section1 ROW. It’s a fierce journey of self-compassion and empowerment woven through with vulnerability, all captured in Amelia’s signature atmospheric style. Created during her darkest days, Soft Power acts as both an anchor and a testament to resilience. Currently touring with POND, she’s also growing a community with her virtual Fazerdaze Collective. Sink in and let Soft Power carry you.

Salty – The Other Side

Sydney pop star Salty has returned with her debut EP, The Other Side, channeling a wave of introspection and fierce attitude. From “Cut U Off” to the cheeky “BOY BYE!”, this release captures all the ups and downs of twenties life—from love to moving out to navigating toxic people. Salty’s dance-focused live shows bring these songs to life, with plans to tour early next year. The Other Side proves she’s a force in Aussie pop.

Milku – Headlights

Milku’s latest single, “Headlights,” shines a spotlight on his upcoming EP, Be Honest, out November 29. With raw lyrics and soulful melodies, Milku explores the complexities of love and self-acceptance, reflecting on the vulnerability that comes with emotional intimacy. The six-track EP promises to tug at the heartstrings and stir up that all-too-familiar fear of connection. Catch him live at Sydney’s Trocadero Room in December—tickets are bound to sell fast.

ELMAR – So Familiar

ELMAR (Jack Froggatt’s solo project) returns with “So Familiar,” a prelude to his debut album Beneath My Skin. With lush acoustic textures and a touch of nostalgia, this track captures the magic of rekindling lost connections. Inspired by ocean waves and poetic calm, ELMAR’s music offers a heartfelt reflection on comfort and memory. Hear Beneath My Skin in full on November 29, and don’t miss Jack’s live debut at The Vanguard, Sydney, this December.

City Mall – Lobby Music

City Hall brings a dreamy soundscape with Lobby Songs, their first EP, blending Synth Pop and Japanese jazz-inspired harmonies. This project transforms waiting-room vibes into moments of serene nostalgia, perfect for introspection.

Beddy Rays – Stay the Same

A raw, personal tribute from frontman Jacko, honouring his late sister. This heartfelt track serves as a reminder to cherish loved ones and embraces resilience through grief.

Good Pash – The Henry Miller Library

The latest single from Good Pash packs garage rock punch with a dose of Australiana, serving up raw tales of suburban life and rewriting the script on societal norms. Just another reason why they’re one of the hottest bands shaking up the Aussie scene right now.

El Tee – Too Afraid to Ask for Love

An exploration of vulnerability in Too Afraid to Ask for Love, a self-produced single that captures isolation and yearning. With its accompanying moody music video, El Tee dives deep into the highs and lows of searching for connection.

Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Young Men

Wrap your ears around this glam-rock anthem in Anmatjerre language that celebrates the strength of community with an ‘80s rock twist, recorded in Central Australia’s tight-knit landscapes.

Rageflower -Angel Things

Sydney based artist Rageflower drops her electrifying single Angel Things, channeling duality and personal transformation. Her unique blend of soft and hard sounds challenges listeners to embrace all facets of their humanity.

Kyle Charles Hall – see i’m OK

Kyle Charles Hall makes a comeback with see i’m OK, the first track from his self-produced EP. Inspired by indie heavyweights, he pairs theatrical beats with introspective lyrics, exploring post-breakup emotions with a cheeky twist.

Blush – Burning

Blush deliver a haunting debut single that delves into themes of lust and fear. Their raw, shoegaze-influenced track is just a taste of their bold style, with more on the horizon.

Oscar Badman – Get Out Of town

Wrapping up our New Music Friday -emerging artist Oscar Badman releases Get Out of Town, a deep-voiced anthem for those feeling lost in a noisy world, urging us to stay true to ourselves.

For more new music – check out Happy’s mixtape below.