Best New Music Releases featuring Cold Desires and Ruby Gill

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of new music

As a new week hits us, we’ve gathered a lineup of fresh tracks to kickstart your listening spree.

From the alt-folk roots of Juice Webster’s Hannah to AGONY’s riotous dance anthem BREAKSHIT, there’s a release for every listener to get lost in.

Plus, we’ve got Ruby Gill’s sweet drop Some Kind Of Control, Laufey’s Santa Baby, bringing the holiday cheer.

Laufey – Santa Baby

Laufey’s festive rendition of Santa Baby glimmers with nostalgia. The music video, featuring Bill Murray narrating alongside American Ballet Theatre’s Isabella Boylston, adds a charming holiday twist with sweeping choreography by Alex Wong. Laufey’s gentle vocals blend holiday warmth with a modern, dreamy allure.

Cold Desires – Blush

Cold Desires captures post-pandemic introspection in their debut single Blush. Elina Lin and Joe Falconer channel their synergy into this alt-rock anthem, merging hazy guitars and heartfelt lyrics that explore uncertainty and self-discovery, embodying both angst and dreamlike calm.

AGONY – BREAKSHIT

Sydney-based duo AGONY drops a pulsating track in BREAKSHIT, combining trance, indie dance, and punk in an addictive dance-floor-ready package. Known for their high-energy club sound, AGONY channels their distinctively melancholic yet euphoric vibes with this track, encapsulating their bold approach to genre-bending.

Love Quest -Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Make It Easy

In a power-packed collaboration, Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, Doorly, Shadow Child, and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs bring us Make It Easy. Out via Ultra Records, this track fuses electronic grooves with catchy vocals, delivering a vibrant, feel-good anthem that’s perfect for late-night dance sessions.

Ruby Gill – Some Kind Of Control

Ruby Gill’s latest single Some Kind of Control is an introspective dive into the duality of power and helplessness. The Melbourne-based artist channels minimalism and raw emotion, combining tightly layered guitars and backing vocals to mirror the song’s delicate tension—a testament to her evolving sound.

Adam Hattaway and the Haunters – High Horse

New Zealand’s Adam Hattaway drops High Horse, an album blending Jeff Lynne-inspired acoustics with quirky 90s video game vibes. The interactive video game music video for the lead single Ain’t No Surprise adds a nostalgic twist, capturing a unique and playful aspect of Hattaway’s sound.

Chimers – Through Today

Garage rockers Chimers are back with their fiery album, Through Today. This release channels the scrappy energy that makes them live-show favorites, combining gritty guitar riffs with a raw emotional edge. The band keeps things loud, fast, and unapologetically honest, embracing a sound that echoes the golden days of garage rock. Through Today is a brash, unfiltered reflection on pushing through the mundane and finding moments of cathartic release.

Holden Miller – Beekeeper

Holden Miller brings an endearing, soulful touch to his latest track, Messina. Known for his quirky yet sincere approach, the song delves into quiet, personal moments that bind relationships—moments like countryside drives and playful mishaps. Miller’s velvety vocals and acoustic warmth capture a vulnerability that feels both familiar and refreshing, making Messina a heartfelt anthem about the beauty of simple, shared experiences.

Nick Keogh – Messina

Nick Keogh’s Messina delivers waltzing acoustics and vulnerable vocals, capturing the sweet, ordinary moments that define relationships. With a powerful third act, Keogh’s release reveals raw emotion and an evocative, cathartic sound that highlights his skill for crafting heartfelt narratives.

Peggy Frew – Dial Up

Peggy Frew, of Melbourne’s Art of Fighting, shares Dial-Up, her solo debut. Echoing memories of teen nostalgia and quiet journeys, Frew blends clarinet improvisations with metronomic rhythms. The album’s evocative tone creates a musical diary filled with reflective, atmospheric moments that linger long after listening.

Juice Webster – Hannah

Melbourne’s Juice Webster returns with Hannah, her latest alt-folk release. Balancing dreamlike textures with rich indie-rock elements, Webster crafts a soundscape that’s introspective yet bold. Her lyrics capture a sense of comfort and honesty, creating a powerful ode to friendship and personal growth.

MISHAYLA – Clutter

Newcastle’s Mishayla continues to carve her space in indie-pop with Clutter. Drawing on influences like Holly Humberstone and Olivia Rodrigo, this track captures the rush of a new crush with romantic melodies and an anthemic chorus. It’s a playful, heartfelt addition to her growing discography.

Mi – Kaisha – Edge of Surrender

Sydney vocalist Mi-Kaisha’s Edge of Surrender is a soulful R&B track exploring themes of grief and resilience. Written in Auckland with Grammy-nominated Matt Hales, the song captures the beauty of vulnerability, delivering an emotional, deeply relatable story of love and loss.

Romaine- the Punch

Celebrating her debut album Are We There Yet?, Romaine releases a live recording of The Punch. With an emotive performance and layered instrumentals, the track highlights her connection with her audience, capturing the raw energy and honesty that define her work.

Sanny Veloo – A Brighter Tomorrow

Melbourne rock artist Sanny Veloo brings uplifting energy in A Brighter Tomorrow, a track for unity and resilience. With powerful vocals and an unbreakable DIY spirit, Veloo’s music speaks to the strength found in community, offering a rock anthem for hope and positivity.

Elf Freedom – Solstice

Elf Freedom’s Solstice is a lush psychedelic journey where ethereal vocals intertwine with soulful guitar leads. The album evokes a hypnotic, immersive experience, blending haunting sounds with uplifting tones that transcend language, inviting listeners into a meditative, otherworldly soundscape.

Kaitlin Cassady – Escape

Minneapolis artist Kaitlin Cassady unveils her self-recorded Home Away From Home, an indie-folk-rock gem. Inspired by Boygenius and Aimee Mann, Kaitlin’s haunting, soft voice and intricate arrangements dive into themes of love and mental health, providing an intimate journey through her evocative soundscapes. Check out the track Escape below.