The Reckless Nights – Rain: A Love Song for the Lovelorn

With Rain, The Reckless Nights continue to prove that the best songs are the ones that feel deeply personal

Omar Rahim, the mastermind behind The Reckless Nights, drops Rain as a follow-up to his indie-rock gem Wasting All My Time, and it’s a moody, nostalgic trip worth every minute.

Rahim leans hard into unrequited love territory here, giving us a track that’s part Elliott Smith, part Strokes, all coated in a delicate indie haze that’s just begging to be played on a rainy night.

Starting off with intimate, almost whispery vocals and soft guitar fingerpicking, Rain carries that bittersweet vibe that pulls you into Rahim’s world of secrets and half-hidden glances.

And just as you’re sinking into the sadness, he ramps it up with the kind of guitar that could easily hold its own in a smoky club or a giant stadium—because excellence is excellence.

By the end, the song morphs into something poppier—a kind of Matchbox Twenty-lite vibe but with a raw edge that keeps it from feeling too polished.

Guitar fans, take note: Rahim’s playing here is a standout, with some George Harrison-level licks that add depth without overpowering the track’s tender, introspective core.

Rahim himself admits that digging into the guitar work felt like “hearing guitars played for the first time,” and you can feel that excitement in every riff.

Inspired by the likes of Death Cab for Cutie, Arctic Monkeys, and The Strokes, Omar’s music has always been a bit of a confessional, and “Rain” is no exception.

The lyrics tread the line between intimacy and isolation, touching on the kind of love that thrives in the shadows—something too many of us can relate to.

“I wanted to write a song about how love can make you sick and how, if I want to love somebody, I’ll do it on my terms,” he shares, summing up the reckless heart at the core of this project.

With Rain, The Reckless Nights continue to prove that the best songs are the ones that feel deeply personal.

It’s indie rock that gets under your skin, sticks around, and makes you remember why heartbreak and guitar solos are still the perfect combo.

Rahim’s journey isn’t over, but this track’s a damn good place to be along for the ride.

Listen to Rain below: