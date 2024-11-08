Louis TM delivers a late-night confession with debut LP ‘Shelter for a Broken Soul’

This debut LP ‘Shelter for a Broken Soul’ doesn’t just dip its toes in soul; it dives headfirst, bringing the golden age of R&B into the here and now with a uniquely Kiwi twist.

If you’re into Daptone or Big Crown Records, you’ll want to make space on your shelf for this one.

Louis has spent years lighting up Aotearoa’s music scene as a versatile keys wizard and an emotional storyteller, touring with heavyweights like Fly My Pretties and Ria Hall’s live band.

Now, he steps into the spotlight, and it’s nothing short of a soulful homecoming.

“I Thought It Was Love” kicks things off with that rich, old-school sound that practically wraps around you. Louis’ voice, paired with an almost vintage piano riff, feels like stepping into an intimate hall—a real “in the room” vibe.

There’s something unfiltered here, a rawness that takes us back to soul’s roots in gospel and the pure storytelling that soul music champions. Backed by Rachel Maeve’s harmonies and some truly killer horns, you get that slow-burn magic that every great soul album needs.

A standout has to be “In Your Soul,” a track that digs into the very essence of what the genre is all about—connection, honesty, and groove. It’s got a touch of Stevie Wonder’s spirit, pouring pure emotion without a hint of overproduction.

Meanwhile, the guest feature from Lisa Tomlins—the queen of Aotearoa soul—just might be the smoothest duet you’ll hear this year. Louis TM knows how to bring out the best in a collaboration, and Tomlins’ voice blends seamlessly with his, adding depth and grace to an already powerful track.

Tracks like “Promise” take things up a notch with richer, bass-heavy rhythms that echo Sam Cooke’s depth, though with a synth-funk twist that keeps it fresh.

You can practically feel the band breathing through this one, with delicate keys and tight percussion filling in the spaces just right. And “Brother,” a soulful bluesy gem that slows things down with an intimate vibe, honouring the unspoken support we share with loved ones.

Louis TM’s production feels like a journey through soul’s history, from the 60s Smokey Robinson era to the more introspective side of Van Morrison. Yet, it’s in “This Flame Ain’t the Same” where we see his flair for reflection.

It’s a smoky, sultry look back at what was and what could have been, finding moments of calm and catharsis in the struggles. The album’s title track, “Shelter for a Broken Soul,” brings it all together—raw emotion, gritty rhythms, and just a touch of classic Kiwi darkness that gives it a real edge.

Louis TM crafts a space where both heartbreak and hope can live, honouring the weight of soul while keeping the flame burning bright.

Shelter for a Broken Soul is all about love, resilience, and those late-night moments that leave you with nothing but your own thoughts.

It’s an album that feeds the soul—brimming with warmth, carrying that unmistakable New Zealand heartbeat, and ultimately proving that soul music, no matter where it comes from, is timeless.

Shelter for a Broken Soul is available on heavyweight 180g vinyl—online at Diver Records and Bandcamp, or in Melbourne at Northside Records. Limited copies also up for grabs at Louis TM’s debut Aussie show at Shotkickers.