The Heart Shaped Aces talk ‘Motion Sensors’ through the art of cooking

Melbourne-based The Heart Shaped Aces have just released their latest single, and we can guarantee that their explanation is a tasty treat

The Heart Shaped Aces are made up of Charlie Swansson and Oscar Robson, two childhood friends who came together to create a dynamic blend of indie-pop.

Their latest single, ‘Motion Sensors’, is an addictively good offering, and tells of a hopeless romantic through catchy hooks.

Produced by Ben Irawan, a long-time collaborator with the band, “Motion Sensors” is a signal for the next exciting chapter for The Heart Shapes Aces.

Inspired by The Cure, The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys, The Heart Shaped Aces very quickly gained recognition in the Melbourne scene for their unique sound and stage presence.

On the release, Charlie shared that, “Motion Sensors feels like an announcement of where Oscar and I want things to go. We want to make socially conscious, tongue-in-cheek indie pop that you can both mull over and dance to—the kind of music our idols made.”

To celebrate the launch, The Heart Shaped Aces have unveiled a journey through the ‘senses’, by replying to fan questions as they put together a beautifully creamy tomato sauce with burrata.

As comical as it is sweet, it shows the boys in their natural environment, blending tomatoes and … as they talk and Melbourne and music.

Their dream dinner party guests? For Charlie, it’s no-doubt John Lennon, Jesus Christ and George Michael; for Oscar, it’s The Smiths’ Morrisey, Boy George and footballer Micah Richards.

It makes sense as to why their lyrics are so witty and humorous – the cooking video is golden entertainment, while at the same time allowing us to get to know the band.

“Motion Sensors” is as playful as it is well done, and manages to encapsulate humour and narrative while being catchy and feel-good.

The Heart Shapes Aces are only going up from here, and we can only hope they keep cracking out hit tracks and comical cooking vids.