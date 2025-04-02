interview: Empty Pinata is the multi-talented creative turning heartbreak into indie gold

Empty Pinata opens up about love, family, heartbreak, and music as self-expression

Alejandro (formerly known as LA Rodriguez), is the creative force behind Empty Pinata, is a multifaceted talent who has made waves as a photographer, music video director, artist developer, and manager.

Now stepping into the spotlight as an artist, Empty Pinata’s visuals are often described as strange and captivating, blending comedy and cinema with unique, self-deprecating humour.

His debut single Bonfire, out now, is a raw, indie-pop anthem co-produced with Gamal, capturing the aftermath of a breakup through intimate storytelling and vibrant melodies.

His upcoming EP Nail Biter is set to release soon so don’t miss out.

Catch Happy’s interview with Empty Pinata below.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

EMPTY PINATA: I just got home from work and I’m watching Shrek with my daughter for the 1000th time.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live—what do you love about it?

EMPTY PINATA: My wife and I just bought a house in South Carolina,US and it’s low-key awful.

There’s not much of anything to do here.

We’re both from New York and it’s the kind of city where you can trip on the street and wind up in a museum or gallery or venue or something.

This place is weird but it’s nice to have some land and some space.

HAPPY: The name empty pinata is intriguing.

What’s the meaning behind it, and does it tie into the themes of your music?

EMPTY PINATA: ‘empty pinata’ comes from the idea that I am Spanish but I cannot speak the language.

Like I look Spanish but am not in fact filled with candy.

I also feel as though the name has so much meat on its bones.

It could be sad or inspirational.

Like “awwww there’s no candy in this piñata!” Or “sweet! We can put whatever we want in this piñata.”

HAPPY: Bonfire captures heartbreak in a pretty unexpected way—what’s the story behind the track, and did it start with the breakup or the bonfire?

EMPTY PINATA: It comes from a literal experience I had.

I don’t have Snapchat but a buddy of mine showed me a video of an ex burning a box of my things.

Legitimately burning my belongings.

Mainly shirts and shorts but I’m sure there were some forgotten knick knacks in there too.

HAPPY: Your upcoming EP sees you fully stepping into the spotlight as an artist.

What can we expect from it sonically and thematically?

EMPTY PINATA: I’d like to think it’s an indie effort.

I’m used to making rap/hip-hop music so I think every project I make will come from that place but it’s an indie EP through and through.

You’ll hear some pop stuff and some catchy little things but I hope you hear my personality catch a vibe.

HAPPY: Your visuals are just as important as the music.

How does your background in photography and directing influence the way you approach your sound?

EMPTY PINATA: I digest music the same way.

Whether it’s my own or someone else’s. “What would this look like,” “what would this product feel like if I were the creative director.”

I don’t know if that’s important or impressive or a skill but I would say the approach is of someone who thinks like that.

HAPPY: You’ve racked up over 10 million social media impressions as a creative director.

How are you applying that knowledge to your own artist project?

EMPTY PINATA: Not only was I creative directing but damn near managing too so all those emails and meetings we’ve had, were almost the trial run for my release.

There isn’t exactly a blueprint for each artist but if you do EVERYTHING, eventually something has got to stick.

HAPPY: How has your transition from artist developer to musician challenged or surprised you the most?

EMPTY PINATA: Honestly, I’ve been doing music since 2010 or something so it’s nothing new but I’m definitely new to this sound.

Back in the day, I would release music whenever somebody would dump me or if I wanted to subliminally say something to someone but now I’m happily married with two dogs and a beautiful daughter, like, there’s nobody I’m trying to reach out to so I think that was a bigger transition for me.

Like growing up and not making completely cringe worthy music.

HAPPY: What do you hope people take away from this EP—are they meant to feel something deeply, or just have fun with the experience?

EMPTY PINATA: Mainly my personality.

Nowadays you can listen to anybody at any time and I think the thing I value most in music is character and personality.

In 2025, it’s a popularity contest.

I hope people like me as corny as that is to say.

The project is about anxiety and I’m planning on releasing an accompanying magazine that goes deeper into anxiety and nail biting.

I’ve interviewed nail biters about the habit and where people think it comes from etc.

I’m also at a place in my life where I REALLY REALLY want to stop biting my nails so I’m hoping this project will help me purge those bad habits on release day lol so the deeper meaning for me is “hey… stop doing this thing that you literally named an EP after,” people can take from it what they will.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

EMPTY PINATA: My daughter makes me really happy.

My wife and my Mom as well.

I have a great support system around me and it’s been really beautiful to see.

All of my friends are married and having kids and it’s just magical to me.

Tommy and Jess’s son just turned two years old.

Guinevere and Austin’s son is a day younger than my daughter and we’re practically one family at this point.

Moe and Alya are having a baby soon.

Wass and Glo should be trying for a baby any day now and Gamal needs to hurry up and propose to Kris already!

It’s all really healthy and beautiful and it makes me happy to see this environment on a daily basis.