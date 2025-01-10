Circle Drop Their Latest Indie-Pop Gem ‘123 Faux’

Circle’s Latest Drop 123 Faux is the Indie Gem You Didn’t Know You Needed

Enmore based indie-pop rockers Circle have quietly dropped their latest track, 123 Faux, and it’s everything you need to ease into the weekend.

Apparently a lost demo from 2014 which is only now seeing the light of day this synth-heavy, effortlessly cool, and irresistibly catchy track carries the band’s hallmark blend of wry charm and indie polish.

Since forming in 2005, Radi Safi and his rotating cast of collaborators have delivered a steady stream of offbeat gems.

Tracks like Helen, Fashion Me A Drum and Nice showcase their knack for crafting quirky, infectious tunes, and 123 Faux feels like a natural progression of that sound—blending atmospheric synths with laid-back vocals that flow like a late-night drive soundtrack.

Known for their understated approach to releases, Circle lets their music do the talking. With 123 Faux, they’re reminding us why they’ve stayed a staple of the indie scene for nearly two decades.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or tuning in for the first time, this track is a must-add to your weekend rotation.

Listen to 123 Faux below.