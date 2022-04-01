LISTEN: Circle – ‘Helen’

Sydney indie-folk outfit Circle have made their long awaited return with a glistening new single, Helen.

The enchanting new release from Circle is both cosy and thought provoking, serving poetry as lyrics on a bed of guitar that has an unmissable aura of sentiment.

Discussing the track, Circle said, “We decided that we’d push classic four track demos to the absolute limit and record everything to our old Tascam tape machine. The process of a great condenser mic going through a world class preamp only to all end up on a $200 tape machine (with a ridiculously worn out tape inside) had a huge allure.”

Listen to Helen below.