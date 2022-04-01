Greta Thunberg’s ‘The Climate Book’ is set for release this year

The Climate Book by Greta Thunberg is slated for launch in October. It promises to be a significant document that offers a global overview of how the planet’s many crises connect.

With over 100 leading scientists and writers contributing, including author Margaret Atwood, Kenyan environmentalist Wanjira Mathai, Brazilian indigenous activist Sonia Guajajara and Canadian journalist Naomi Klein, Thunberg shares what she has learned from her own experiences of climate activism.

In particular, Thunberg discusses greenwashing — when organisations mislead their consumers by making them believe that a product, service they provide, or the organisation itself is environmentally friendly or sustainable when it is not — an issue she feels the world has largely been kept in the dark about. Thunberg calls on this as being one of the biggest problems, and highlights this also as a source of hope – because she believes, once we are all given the full picture, we will be able to act.

“I have decided to use my platform to create a book based on the current best available science – a book that covers the climate, ecological, and sustainability crises holistically,” Thunberg said in a statement.

“Because the climate crisis is, of course, only a symptom of a much larger sustainability crisis. My hope is that this book might be some kind of go-to source for understanding these different, closely interconnected crises.”

Now 19, Thunberg has a wealth of experience behind her, from starting a school strike at the age of 15, which became a movement called Fridays For Future, Greta has inspired school strikes for climate action in more than 150 countries involving millions of students. In 2019 Thunberg was named Times person of the year, and she shows no signs of slowing down.

I’ve invited over 100 leading voices from around the world – scientists, experts, activists and authors to create a book that covers the climate- and ecological crisis from a holistic perspective. The Climate Book will be released in October.https://t.co/Q3r5zEThBN pic.twitter.com/dnIONDeRcX — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 31, 2022

Published by Penguin, Chloe Currens, Thunberg’s editor shared with The Guardian, “Greta has proven herself to be one of our finest and most galvanizing new writers, in a series of sharp, insightful, and impassioned chapters, which knit the book’s different parts together, she shares her own experiences and responds to what she’s learned.”

The Climate Book is due to be published in the UK on 27 October 2022, with a U.S. and worldwide release planned for early 2023.