Surf Trash are out here making waves, and they’re not stopping anytime soon.

The four-piece alt-rockers from Lake Macquarie, NSW, dropped by Noise Machines studio to deliver a live rendition of their hit track ‘Tapping Into Magic,’ lifted from their debut album The Only Place I Know—an explosive introduction to their sun-soaked, high-energy sound.

But they’re not resting on their laurels. Fresh off the back of a new live EP, Jam in the Van, recorded on tour in California, the band is already hard at work on their highly anticipated sophomore album.

Comprised of Andrew Scott (drums/lead vocals), Lachlan Jackson (guitar), Patrick Russell (guitar), and Nick Scott (bass), Surf Trash have already set a precedent for themselves in the music scene. The Only Place I Know shot straight to #1 on the Australian ARIA charts, hit #2 on the ARIA vinyl charts, and secured a spot at #17 on the global ARIA charts. The album also earned Triple J’s Feature Album of the Week, bringing their carefree, driving rhythms and punchy guitars to the ears of a global audience.

With their relentless energy and a rising profile, Surf Trash is gearing up for a major tour across the UK, Netherlands, and France—proof that this band is one to watch. Their unique blend of infectious melodies and raw, unfiltered energy has quickly made them one of Australia’s most exciting acts.

Big shout out to the legends at Ocean Reach for supporting this session— independently crafting brew in Cowes, Phillip Island. Inspired by Cape Woolamai, their brews focus on quality, sustainability, and local ingredients. Cheers!

