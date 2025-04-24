Australian neo-psych band Babe Rainbow stopped by our studio to record a Live from Happy session – sharing their third single, ‘Aquarium Cowgirl,’ a shimmering, dreamlike track from their latest album Slipper imp and shakaerator.

Dreamed up at Julian’s studio in Marom Creek with just a drum machine, a guitar, and a whole lot of good vibes, ‘Aquarium Cowgirl’ came to life through the band’s signature free-flowing collaboration.

Known for their sun-soaked, Donovan-inspired sound, Babe Rainbow crafted the 11-track album in a converted banana farm warehouse, blending live instrumentation with playful synth experiments while staying true to their hippie roots.

Already teasing the record with singles ‘LONG LIVE THE WILDERNESS’ and ‘Like cleopatra,’ the band continues their signature blend of carefree joy and cosmic charm.

Currently touring Australia and New Zealand before heading to the U.S. in August, Babe Rainbow remains a radiant force in modern psych-pop.

Having them in the studio was an absolute joy, and we’re beyond stoked to finally share this session with the world

Babe Rainbow’s latest album Slipper imp and shakaerator is out now, give it a listen here.

Big thanks to Pig Hog Cables and Almighty for making it happen.

