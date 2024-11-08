Green Room with Squid The Kid

Naarm/Melbourne’s rising star Squid The Kid dropped by Happy Mag’s Green Room for a chill gaming session with Xbox, diving into some Rocket League action—a perfect fit for this car enthusiast.

In between goals, he shared some solid wisdom: if you want to excel, you’ve got to put in the work. And it’s clear he practises what he preaches, with his debut EP, KOZY TAPE, proving that hard work pays off.

Following the infectious singles Moves and SPEED, KOZY TAPE is a bold showcase of Squid’s colourful persona and genre-blending style. Known for effortlessly merging R&B and hip-hop, Squid takes things further here, exploring fresh vocal techniques and an eclectic soundscape shaped alongside producer Xiao (Infuschia).

“Working on five tracks simultaneously was intense, but with Xiao’s support, we pushed boundaries together,” Squid reflects.

Step into Squid The Kid’s sonic world with KOZY TAPE, where each track is an invitation to explore something new.

