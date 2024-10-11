Naarm/Melbourne’s freshest R&B and hip-hop prodigy, Squid The Kid, has officially dropped his debut EP, KOZY TAPE.

Full of bold, infectious energy, the EP solidifies his place as one of the most exciting artists on the rise, blending smooth, laid-back grooves with a kaleidoscope of sounds from UK garage to drill, all wrapped up in his own brand of R&B.

Squid swung by Happy Mag’s Noise Machines studio for a, stripped-back performance of the EP’s focus track, ‘Stay.’ The heartfelt breakup anthem showcases his emotional depth, telling the story of fighting to keep a relationship alive while realising the other person has already checked out. “It’s about being willing to do anything to make it work, but coming to terms with the fact that it’s too late,” Squid shared.

Produced by Xiao (Infuschia), KOZY TAPE offers more than just heartbreak. Tracks like ‘Moves’ and ‘SPEED’ bring vibrant energy, while the whole EP feels like a carefully crafted mixtape designed to stretch both his artistic range and his listeners’ expectations. “I wanted to push myself creatively and challenge my audience to experience different pockets of sound,” Squid explains.

With KOZY TAPE out now, Squid The Kid is gearing up for an exciting run at BIGSOUND, followed by an East Coast tour. Expect nothing less than electrifying live performances as he brings his new material to life.

Stay connected to Squid The Kid via Instagram.