Kitschen Boy swung by the Happy Mag studios for a special Live From Happy session, with frontman Dylan Baddeley delivering a stripped-back, solo rendition of their standout single, The Perfect Excuse.

It’s a gem of a track, filled with jangly guitar work and anthemic melodies that draw comparisons to post-punk icons like The Cure and The Smiths.

In this session, Dylan’s vocals really shine, adding a raw emotional touch to the song. The Perfect Excuse is one of those tunes that hooks you with its energy, even though it’s all about the struggle of a one-sided relationship.

The stripped-back vibe gave Kitschen Boy’s sound room to breathe, and fans got to hear the song in a more intimate setting. With their recent EP Now Arriving At Panic Station and the new release On Notice, Kitschen Boy’s rise doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Following the success of their sophomore EP Now Arriving At Panic Station and the recent release of On Notice, it’s clear that Kitschen Boy’s steady rise shows no signs of slowing down.

If The Perfect Excuse wasn’t already on your radar, this session is your invitation to dive in.

