Channings’ Sophomore Effort, “What Can I Say?,” Delves Deeper into Industrial Roots

Sydney producers are killing it – case in point – this sophomore gem from Channings

Sydney producer Tim Commandeur, the mastermind behind Channings, is back with his second single, What Can I Say? — and it’s an absolute banger.

Following up on the success of Every Minute, Commandeur is firmly planting his flag in the modern dance scene with this new release.

Channeling 90s rave icons like Underworld and The Chemical Brothers, What Can I Say? is a gritty warehouse anthem, packed with heavy industrial drums, a hypnotic bassline, and euphoric synths that hit just right.

It’s got that raw, live energy while still feeling meticulously crafted in the studio.

Lyrically, it’s a deep dive into the emotional rollercoaster of a friendship on the rocks.

Tim’s mix of spoken word and sung vocals brings an honest vulnerability as he unpacks the painful reality of letting go.

“I wrote this track during a tumultuous time when I was navigating the end of a friendship that had once meant a lot to me. The frustration and heartache of not being able to see eye to eye anymore were overwhelming, but in the process of writing WCIS, I found a sense of liberty. ‘What Can I Say?’ is about the painful, yet necessary, journey of letting go and moving forward.” Commandeur shares.

This isn’t just a dance track — it’s cathartic. Channings has nailed the balance between emotional depth and a killer beat, proving he’s a force to be reckoned with.