Dr. Karl stopped by to chat about his brand spanking new memoir A Periodic Tale.

Known to Australian’s nation wide as our friendly neighbourhood science guy, Dr Karl been around for a while, and seen a lot of weird and wonderful things.

In this chat, we get to know the man behind the science, as he shares some of his craziest stories and explains how he ended up becoming the quirky science communicator we know and love today.

Get ready for a wild ride through his life, filled with hilarious anecdotes, mind-blowing facts, and a whole lot of science.

Stay connected to Dr Karl via Instagram.

Check out A Periodic Tale via ABC Books.

Cheers to our sponsors tixel and Sprocket for making this conversation possible!