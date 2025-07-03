From Kansas dirt bikes to LA dive bars: Pink Depression talk sound & strippers

Ventura trio Pink Depression are the kind of band who’d soundtrack a late-night Lynchian dive bar and make you want to stay until close

Their latest single Clowning Around is a woozy dark wave ode to LA’s infamous Jumbo’s Clown Room—equal parts sleaze and sincerity, with a lap steel twang nodding to their country roots.

We caught up with the band’s brooding frontman Tanner, chorus-slicked guitarist John, and Smiths-loving bassist Ozzy to talk Kansas farm life, LA dives, and writing bangers with glitter in the air.

HAPPY: Firstly, what’d you get up to today?

PINK DEPRESSION: Alarm clock 6am, quick coffee. Went to work at my farm, drove home to take my daughter for a bike ride and a stop at the candy store. Dinner with family, then took my daughter to hang out with uncle Ozzy for a bit. “Our bass player”

HAPPY: Tell us a bit about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

PINK DEPRESSION:I (Tanner) was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas.

It was a farm boy lifestyle. Riding dirt bikes with my brother, catching crayfish in the local creek and summers at the lake.

KC is a very underappreciated place. Developed as a river city and became known as a fly over town, but as I became of age it was a great opportunity for emerging artists to start a DIY scene.

Life long friends still live in KC and I visit as often as I can. I moved to California in 2013 and have been super fortunate to be able to survive here and meet loving, talented and kind people that I now call my family.

HAPPY: How does your hometown influence your sound?

PINK DEPRESSION: The midwest’s heart beats on country music. Growing up my father was in a rebel country band so I was always surrounded by the classic country bangers.

Hank Sr., George Jones, Waylon Jennings the list goes on. That is in part why you hear a bit of that lap steel in Pink Depressions music today. All of us in PD are cowboys “vaqueros” at heart.

HAPPY: What inspired “Clowning Around”, and why did you choose to write about Jumbo’s Clown Room?

PINK DEPRESSION:I remember the first time I went to Jumbo’s for my birthday a couple years back.

I had always heard about this dive club in LA and I had to go. Now I am not a “gentlemans club” type of guy, but this was more than that.

From the lighting, art on the walls, cold drinks and amazing women on stage it was tasteful and the music was amazing.

The girls are super talented and beautiful. They also would come out and take song requests for the next dance.

I really fell in love with everything I saw and I want to go back whenever I have a chance.

HAPPY: The song has a mix of dark wave and an almost nostalgic warmth—how did you approach creating the sound of this track?

PINK DEPRESSION:Writing songs is such a difficult and emotional process. I really need to be in the mood and the right state of mind and POOF something climbs into my brain out of nowhere and i start working it out.

HAPPY: If “Clowning Around” had a visual aesthetic, what would it look like?

PINK DEPRESSION: If you live near LA go to Jumbo’s Clown Room. That is the aesthetic. Just as the song Clowning Around describes.

Picture a dive bar, red lights, clown art on the walls with money on the dance floor, glitter and leather sliding down a big metal pole.

HAPPY: Tanner, your vocals have a deep, brooding quality—who are some of your biggest vocal influences?

PINK DEPRESSION: George Jones, Paddy McAloon, Morrissey, Fearing, Drab Majesty, Choir Boy, Asylum Party, Bobby Pulido, Dave Dudley

HAPPY: John, your guitar work has a sharp, edgy tone—what gear do you use to achieve that signature sound?

JOHN: Squeaky Clean Single Coils into a Roland Jazz Chorus with tasteful swaths of more chorus, delay, and reverb.

On our recordings I also like to layer mandolins, acoustic and 12 string guitars. Afterwards I’ll glue everything together with a juicy compressor for maximum chime.

HAPPY: Ozzy, your basslines drive the rhythm so powerfully—how do you approach writing bass parts for Pink Depression’s songs?

OZZY: For PD songs the bass is the driving rhythm. The songs normally start with a synth or guitar melody that lays out the structure.

I like to find a good key progression that is catchy and add a bit of flare when needed. Similar to the tricks of Andy Rourke of the Smiths.

HAPPY: If Pink Depression had to soundtrack a film, what kind of movie would it be?

PINK DEPRESSION: Would love to write a soundtrack to a horror comedy.

HAPPY: What’s next for Pink Depression—any upcoming projects or shows fans should know about?

PINK DEPRESSION: Expect our second EP to be released this summer of 2025. Also working on a west coast tour or whomever wants to open a door for us.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

PINK DEPRESSION: Cold beer, Tequila, cigarettes, pretty girls, good company, writing bangers.