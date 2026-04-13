Bryan Cranston shuts down Skyler White hate with one brutal reality check

“She’s pregnant, he’s making meth, and she’s the bitch?”

Bryan Cranston is still defending Skyler White, and he’s not mincing words.

During a recent ‘Hot Ones Versus’ appearance opposite Frankie Muniz, Cranston pushed back after Muniz admitted he “loved ‘Breaking Bad’” but “hated Skyler,” calling her a constant complainer who made Walter’s life harder. Cranston’s response was swift and scalding.

“Her husband leaves without any explanation, she’s pregnant, he’s making crystal methamphetamine and people have died,” Cranston said. “And she’s the bitch?” Muniz quickly conceded, “When you put it that way, I guess.”

Cranston praised Anna Gunn as a superb actor, noting the unfair blowback she received from fans who missed the point entirely.

This isn’t the first defense of Skyler; series creator Vince Gilligan previously said he and Gunn were both “troubled” by the undeserved hostility, arguing Skyler did nothing to earn such hatred.

Two decades later, Cranston is still setting the record straight.