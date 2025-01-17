Timothy James’ Ironworker Anthem honours the grit, pride, and legacy of skilled labourers

Timothy James has been busy spreading festive cheer with his holiday hit “It’s Christmas Time,” but he’s not stopping there.

Following his yuletide success, Timothy James returns with the powerful “Ironworker Anthem,” a tribute to the hardworking ironworkers who scale towering skyscrapers every day.

With an anthemic chorus and a driving rhythm, the track captures the grit and resilience of these unsung heroes.

James, a former ironworker himself, draws from personal experience to celebrate the dangers and pride of the trade, all while paying homage to his family’s legacy in the union.

It’s a track built for those who rise to the occasion—whether on the job site or through the highs and lows of life. We caught up with James to dive deeper into the song, his songwriting process, and what drives him as a musician.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

TIMOTHY JAMES: I am writing songs and bullet proofing and narrowing down my best songs for my upcoming recording sessions.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from. What do you love about it?

TIMOTHY JAMES: I’m from Braintree, Massachusetts, but I currently have been living in Holbrook, Massachusetts for many years.

The northeast is not known for its country music, but I hopefully am quickly changing that! I love that I’m in a small town that is close to downtown Boston and surrounding states. Within an hour’s time I can get to a few other states. I love where I live!

HAPPY: Your latest release, “It’s Christmas Time”, is the perfect new holiday singalong. What made you decide you wanted to make a Christmas track?

TIMOTHY JAMES: My producer asked me to write one. He thought it was a good idea and a great way to expand my fanbase, even though its only a song that will be played 30-40 days of the year.

A holiday song will be able to be added to a yearly playlist. I had a fun time writing it actually and it’s my hopes that it would become a family favoUrite!

HAPPY: It’s such a merry, feel-good song. Can you tell us what the production process was like?

TIMOTHY JAMES: When I sat down to write it I said to myself “Well It’s Christmas Time” and then the lyrics just poured out of me and I had it completed in a short time! As far as in studio production; to me the song was a less is more approach.

I wanted the song to have a classic feel that would fit in with the traditional songs everyone loves, but not recorded in mono or old vintage techniques that would make the track sound dated.

I also wanted it to bring more of a sing a long approach in which I came up with the faint Jordonaires style backing vocals.

HAPPY: Your country style is infused with elements of blues and jazz. Having been playing music for such a long time, how did you stumble across your infectious sound?

TIMOTHY JAMES: Since I was 5 years old, years before I even picked up a guitar I had fell in love with early jazz and big band. I would listen to my grandparents’ records and tapes scrupulously.

But I was always drawn to early music as if I was meant to be living in those times. So I think being such a big fan of Buddy Holly as my biggest influence; it just tied everything together to bring about the sound I have now.

HAPPY: Within your rich style of music, you can hear influences stemming right back to the ‘60s. Who have your biggest inspirations been?

TIMOTHY JAMES: Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens for sure!! Believe it or not Django Renhardt and Frank Sinatra are right up there also!

HAPPY: You have another upcoming single, “Ironworker Anthem.” What can you tell us about that track?

TIMOTHY JAMES: The song is about my former career. I was an ironworker in the union. My job was connecting high rise buildings.

Ironworkers specializing in connecting were called “cowboys in the sky” It’s a very dangerous and grueling job and I’m proud to have done it. I’m a generational Local 7 Boston ironworker, as my father retired as one. I can now pay homage to and shed light on what these guys do everyday. I wanted to tell my story.

HAPPY: Can you give us some insight on your songwriting process?

TIMOTHY JAMES: For me it doesn’t take much for me to be inspired at all. I am always listening and inspiration can be from a passerby on the sidewalk having a phone conversation, something someone said to me, but when I do get inspired everything comes to me quickly and I have to write it down and the music right away.

I will say for songwriters out there, to keep writing because the more you write the easier it gets. Just like anything the more you do it the results of success are bound to come.

HAPPY: Looking ahead, what else do you have coming up?

TIMOTHY JAMES: Ahead of my upcoming single “Ironworker Anthem” we have a slew of new songs that I am excited to release as well as music videos. The next batch of songs coming I have co produced which was really fun because it took me out of my element and made me think objectively to my music.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

TIMOTHY JAMES: A quiet Sunday, waking up on Sunday morning, having a coffee and writing music all day. And beyond that, moving people with my music whether they are using it in a reel or singing along with it.