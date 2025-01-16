Lonergyal’s Loveless: A Cathartic Dive into Heartbreak and Healing

Lonergyal’s latest EP Loveless is a cathartic dose of girl indie pop that unpacks the ache of love in all its raw, visceral glory

The Toronto-based singer,songwriter, and producer, known for her lush vocals and atmospheric production, takes us on a journey through heartache, obsession, and personal growth, delivering a sound both modern and nostalgic.

From the get-go, Loveless is a deeply personal exploration of love’s darkest sides—manipulation, self-loathing, and longing—while also offering a sense of healing through music’s therapeutic power.

The EP opens with the haunting, synth-heavy “Haunt You,” setting the tone with its deep, eerie atmosphere. The track effortlessly pulls you into a dark space, echoing the feeling of being haunted by someone who’s long gone.

This darkness only deepens as we move into “Addicted,” where Lonergyal examines the rollercoaster of emotions that follow a breakup—finding clarity in chaos but never fully escaping the grips of obsession.

“You’re Lucky” hits hard with its driving 808 beats, perfectly capturing the feeling of yearning for a love lost, while wishing you could turn back time.

The melancholic yet groovy rhythm mirrors the experience of walking a lonely street, caught between wanting to move on and clinging to the past. The track exudes a nostalgia for the early ’90s, a callback to the angst of that era’s indie pop scene.

The catharsis continues with “The One And Only,” where the energy picks up with a rockier edge. It’s a statement of empowerment, a reflection of growth and acceptance.

The grunge-infused guitar serves as a symbol of finding strength in the aftermath of heartbreak. And as the EP closes with “I’ll Never Be In Love Again,” the shimmering intro gives way to a track that acknowledges the weariness of love. Yet, it carries a note of optimism, the delicate guitar reverb signaling that healing is in progress, even if it’s a slow, uncertain journey.

Lonergyal’s Loveless is a compelling listen, offering a snapshot of the complex stages of heartbreak and recovery.

Her ability to blend introspection with infectious energy makes this EP a standout—perfect for late-night musings or reflective moments when you’re feeling every bit of that post-breakup catharsis.

If Loveless is a window into Lonergyal’s world, then it’s one we want to keep peering into.

For those who need more of Lonergyal’s emotional depth and sharp energy, her 2024 single “Forgive You” is definitely worth a listen, cementing her as an artist to watch.