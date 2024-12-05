Timothy James Delivers the Perfect Country Christmas Anthem with ‘It’s Christmas Time’

Timothy James, the rising country singer-songwriter, has dropped the ultimate Christmas tune just in time for the holidays

Christmas music: the one time of year it’s totally acceptable to hit repeat on the same song 50 times and still feel a little bit magical. It has this rare ability to stop time, wrapping us in the warmth, joy, and nostalgia of the season.

Timothy James taps into all of that with his new single, It’s Christmas Time. The track effortlessly blends festive energy with a strong country vibe, making it the perfect addition to your Christmas playlist.

This is James’ seventh single of the year, and with his signature baritone voice, sharp lyrics, and impressive guitar skills, he’s been carving out his space in the country music scene.

Known for mixing blues, jazz, and country, James brings a welcome unique addition to the genre, combining modern sounds with classic influences.

After picking up the guitar at 17, his commitment to his craft is undeniable, and his passion for country music only seems to grow with each release.

With that smooth, deep voice of his, it’s no surprise James would venture into holiday music, and It’s Christmas Time is exactly the kind of festive anthem we need.

Upbeat, singalong-ready, and packed with holiday cheer, this track feels like an instant classic.

Inspired by the iconic vocal harmonies of The Jordanaires, James weaves holiday tradition with his own modern, playful spin.

The song kicks off with all the Christmas classics before sliding into a honky-tonk groove, where James’ powerful voice takes center stage.

Fresh yet familiar, It’s Christmas Time is a country track that speaks to everyone—even those who aren’t typically into the genre.

The guitar breakdowns are a highlight too, with a rockabilly-inspired riff that’s impossible not to tap your foot to.

Ending with a warm “Merry Christmas, y’all,” James brings the holiday spirit in a way that’s both nostalgic and refreshing.

Christmas music has a way of reminding us why we love this time of year, whether it’s through memories or just pure, unfiltered joy.

James nails that magic with this one, making It’s Christmas Time a must-have on your holiday playlist.

For those who kick off the Christmas season the moment December 1st rolls around, this is the perfect singalong to add to your rotation.