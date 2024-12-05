What That Drawer Full of Old Cables Is Really Worth

Chances are, you have at least one old cable stuffed in a draw at home sitting unused

We’ve all got that drawer—the one crammed with tangled cables, their ends knotted like the cords of an old guitar amp, silently collecting dust.

It’s easy to dismiss them, but every time you think about tossing them, a small voice says, “Maybe I’ll need this someday.”

In a world where wireless is king, is there still a place for these tech relics? Surprisingly, the answer is more nuanced than expected.

For those of us who pride ourselves on being tech-savvy, hoarding cables might seem like a thing of the past. But there’s a certain wisdom in hanging on to some of them, especially if you know which ones are worth keeping. The key lies in identifying the ones that still have value—either because they’re rare, vintage, or crucial for specific setups.

Let’s start with the obvious: some cables are long past their prime. Think back to the bulky PS/2 connectors or those oversized parallel printer cables that once dominated the ‘90s. They’re about as useful as a dusty cassette tape now. But like vinyl, some old tech has found a new life, with niche communities and collectors paying top dollar for what others see as junk.

Take SCSI cables, for instance. These connectors, once a staple of professional tech setups, are now fetching upwards of $30–70 in good condition. For vintage computer enthusiasts or those still running older equipment, these are gold. Similarly, specialized cables for specific industries have developed a rarefied market, making some obsolete tech more valuable than you’d think. It’s not unlike the revival of analog gear in the music world—what was once thought to be outdated is now in demand.

Here’s a closer look at some of the most sought-after cables on the market:

SCSI Cables (Small Computer System Interface):

Once a cornerstone of professional setups in the ‘90s and early 2000s, SCSI cables are now a coveted item for collectors and those who still work with legacy equipment. Depending on the model, these can command anywhere from $30 to $70 or more.

FireWire Cables (IEEE 1394):

Despite being largely obsolete, FireWire cables still hold value for audio and video professionals who rely on older gear. High-end versions, once used for pro cameras and audio interfaces, are selling for around $20–40. Some rare, premium models can fetch even more.

Coaxial Cables (for Vintage Video Equipment):

Coaxial cables, once standard for older televisions and video equipment, are now prized by collectors, especially those who work with vintage VHS players or early cable TV setups. Though generally priced low, rare models can go for up to $20–30.

HDMI 2.1 Cables:

With 4K and 8K resolutions in full swing, HDMI 2.1 cables—designed for high-bandwidth video and gaming setups—are in high demand. These cables are essential for next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and can fetch $15–30 depending on brand and length.

Vintage Audio Cables (RCA, XLR, 1/4-inch TRS):

Vintage audio cables remain valuable among sound enthusiasts, especially for those with older equipment. High-quality cables from brands like Monster or Mogami can still command prices of $20–50, or more for rare, pro-grade models.

Apple Lightning Cables:

Though ubiquitous in the world of Apple devices, Lightning cables can still be in demand for specific uses, like fast charging. High-quality, durable third-party versions can fetch $10–15, or more for extended lengths or added features.

USB-C Cables:

As the new standard for data transfer and charging, USB-C cables are essential for smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Well-made cables, especially those offering fast charging, can fetch between $5–20, with top-tier models going for $30 or more.

The Rarity Factor

As with most collectibles, rarity drives demand. The more obsolete it is, the more specialized its use becomes. For example, old video game console cables (like those for the NES or SNES) or legacy connectors for specific equipment can fetch significant prices. A rare find could be worth far more than just a trip to the recycling bin.

VGA Cables:

Once the standard for connecting monitors, VGA cables are still needed for older equipment. Though most are only worth a few dollars, rarer or higher-quality versions can go for slightly more.

PS/2 Cables:

Although PS/2 cables have long been phased out in favor of USB, they still hold value for collectors or those working with vintage hardware. These cables typically sell for $5–15, but sealed or rare versions could command higher prices.

Component Video Cables:

Used for connecting older gaming consoles like the PS2 or Xbox, these cables can sell for $5–15, especially for rare or well-maintained models.

For the average household, though, the value of your cable stash isn’t in turning a profit—it’s in being prepared. That seemingly worthless USB-A to USB-B cable? It’s worth holding on to when your laptop dies mid-project. The same goes for spare HDMI, power cords, or even the ubiquitous USB-C—having a backup could be a lifesaver when the inevitable tech hiccup strikes.

And let’s not forget the environmental aspect, these lil gems contain valuable materials—copper, gold, and high-grade plastics—which can be recycled into new products. When disposed of improperly, these cables end up as e-waste, leaching harmful chemicals into the environment. Recycling recyresponsibly means keeping those resources in circulation, rather than letting them end up in landfills.

So, what’s the best approach?

Start by sorting through your cables—test them, keep the ones that still have a purpose, and toss the ones that are no longer functional. For the ones you use regularly (chargers, HDMI cords, etc.), stash a few backups in your drawer. For devices you rarely use, store them in labeled boxes for easy access when needed.

While most cables won’t make you rich, you might have a few hidden gems. Online forums and marketplaces are great places to explore whether your stash holds value for collectors or professionals who still rely on old tech.

When it’s time to part ways with a cable, take advantage of e-waste recycling programs or contact manufacturers who accept old gear. Giving your cables a second life is both environmentally responsible and, in some cases, a rewarding discovery.

Though wireless tech is clearly on the rise, a well-curated cable drawer still has its place in the world. So, the next time you hesitate before throwing out a cable, remember: you might just be holding onto a piece of tech history that’s still worth something.