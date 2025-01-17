Jack Froggatt, known for his Grammy-nominated work as the vocalist of Mansionair, has ventured into new territory with his solo project, ELMAR.

Recently, he stopped by Noise Machine Studio to perform “Beneath My Skin,” the title track from his debut solo album.

This track, a dreamy and atmospheric piece, showcases Jack’s unique ability to weave emotionally resonant storytelling with lush soundscapes.

The journey to ELMAR began when Jack was holed up in his inner-city apartment, reflecting on the past and dreaming of the future. “I wrote a guitar line that sparked memories of the ocean, of surfing, and carefree camping trips with friends,” he shares. That moment became the seed for “Beneath My Skin,” a song about shedding old habits, feelings, and beliefs in search of something fresh and freeing. It’s a track about following that inner voice that promises there’s something greater just beyond the horizon.

With ELMAR, Jack has carved out a new chapter in his creative evolution. It’s a sanctuary for him, a space to reconnect with his musical vision away from the noise of the world. The name ELMAR itself carries deep personal meaning, drawing inspiration from his love of the ocean, surfing, and the literary legacy of Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea. It’s an ode to freedom, exploration, and those blissful moments on the waves.

For more on ELMAR’s journey, be sure to stay connected on Instagram.

