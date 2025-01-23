Jade MacRae lands at The Factory this Feb for ‘In My Veins’ album launch

Jade MacRae is the kind of artist who’s earned the title of ‘musician’s musician,’ and if you haven’t tuned into her smoky, soul-soaked sound yet, there’s no better time

Jade MacRae is the kind of artist who’s been woven into Australia’s musical fabric for years, and with In My Veins, her fourth studio album, she proves exactly why she’s a staple of the scene.

Known for effortlessly jumping between rock, blues, folk, and country, MacRae’s new album is a genre-blending showcase. Packed with raw emotion and powerhouse vocals, In My Veins nails everything that makes her a standout in Aussie music.

The opener, Out of Sight, sets the tone for the album’s emotional deep dive, weaving heartache and triumph into a soulful tapestry. MacRae’s storytelling takes centre stage here, as she effortlessly draws on a melting pot of influences to craft something undeniably her own.

Then there’s Rose Coloured Glasses, an undeniable highlight. Picture ‘70s funk horns, a honky-tonk piano riff, and MacRae’s vocals gliding over it all with effortless swagger. It’s not just the groove that hooks you — the track’s message of self-love and empowerment lands like a rallying cry. Bonus points for the family affair: her dad, jazz legend David MacRae, steps in to add a timeless, irresistible groove.

From there, MacRae takes you on a wild ride. A Little Joy bursts with bright, infectious energy, while the gospel-drenched title track channels the resilience of Aretha Franklin with vocals that soar above lush, expansive instrumentation. Each track builds momentum, making In My Veins one of those rare albums that’s both cohesive and constantly surprising.

MacRae doesn’t hold back when it comes to collaborators either. Blues juggernaut Joe Bonamassa lends his signature flair to Early In The Morning, a slow-burning heartbreaker that stays with you long after the final note. Elsewhere, names like Kirk Fletcher, Lachy Doley, Mahalia Barnes, and Karen Lee Andrews pop up, each bringing their unique magic to the mix.

But MacRae doesn’t just stick to the slow and soulful. Shots Fired is a gritty, New Orleans-style blues banger that demands attention, while Reckoning swaggers with confidence and How Can We Live takes a hauntingly urgent stand on social change.

At the helm is producer Ben Rodgers, who gives the album a modern sheen without losing its raw, emotional edge. MacRae’s voice is always front and centre, gliding over tracks that feel at once fresh and steeped in history.

In My Veins is more than an album — it’s a statement of intent. Jade MacRae is done playing it safe. She’s here to own her place as one of Australia’s most compelling artists, and this record proves she’s impossible to ignore.

Catch Jade MacRae and Karen Lee Andrews tearing it up live on February 7th at The Factory in Marrickville.

Tickets are on sale now here— don’t miss out.