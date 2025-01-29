You Thought the ’90s Had a Sound? The 2000s Redefined Everything

The ‘90s might have had Britpop, grunge, and a golden age of hip-hop, but the 2000s?

The 2000s were a full-blown sonic shift. Rock, indie, pop-punk, and electro-fused chaos tore through the charts, and with each new number-one hit, a generation was stamped in time.

Here’s a breakdown of the decade’s defining bands, in order of their chart-conquering moments.

Linkin Park – “In the End” (2001)

Nu-metal was raging into the mainstream, and Linkin Park perfected the formula. Their debut album Hybrid Theory became an era-defining monolith, but it was “In the End” that truly sealed their legacy. A crossover smash of rap-rock aggression and introspective angst, it dominated the charts and cemented the band as the kings of early 2000s rebellion.

The White Stripes – “Seven Nation Army” (2003)

Garage rock exploded in the early ‘00s, and Jack and Meg White led the charge. “Seven Nation Army” became a cultural phenomenon—its thundering riff is still chanted in stadiums worldwide. With Elephant, the duo proved that rock didn’t need a bloated lineup to be larger than life.

The Killers – “Mr. Brightside” (2004)

An anthem that refuses to die, “Mr. Brightside” wasn’t just a hit—it became a generational hymn. The Killers took the slickness of post-punk revival and injected it with Vegas glam, creating an electrifying debut album, Hot Fuss, that bridged indie cred with mainstream superstardom.

Green Day – “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” (2004)

By the mid-2000s, pop-punk had gone from Warped Tour staple to stadium-filling juggernaut, and Green Day’s American Idiot was at the heart of it all. “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” saw Billie Joe Armstrong swap teenage rebellion for existential dread, giving us a ballad that resonated across generations.

Arctic Monkeys – “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor” (2005)

Who knew Sheffield’s finest would break the internet before it was even a thing? Arctic Monkeys burst onto the scene with their raucous debut, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, and their first single, “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor,” turned the indie scene upside down with frantic energy and sharp-witted lyricism.

My Chemical Romance – “Welcome to the Black Parade” (2006)

Emo’s most theatrical moment arrived in 2006 when My Chemical Romance delivered The Black Parade. “Welcome to the Black Parade” wasn’t just a song—it was a movement. With Queen-esque ambition and Gerard Way’s flair for the dramatic, MCR carved their place in rock history.

Paramore – “Misery Business” (2007)

Pop-punk had found its new voice in Hayley Williams. With Riot!, Paramore brought the genre to the next generation, and “Misery Business” was the fiery, fist-in-the-air anthem that made them a household name. Raw, catchy, and bursting with teenage angst, it was impossible to ignore.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Maps” (2003)

Karen O led the charge for female-fronted indie rock in the 2000s, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ breakout hit “Maps” was a slow-burning, emotional gut-punch that solidified their place in the indie scene. With raw vocals and stripped-down instrumentals, the track proved that vulnerability could be just as powerful as distortion-fueled chaos.

Kings of Leon – “Sex on Fire” (2008)

Southern-fried garage rock met arena-ready anthems when Kings of Leon exploded with Only by the Night. “Sex on Fire” took them from scruffy cult favorites to full-blown rock royalty, proving that even hipster-approved bands could dominate the mainstream.

MGMT – “Kids” (2008)

Synths, psychedelia, and indie mischief—MGMT’s “Kids” captured the feeling of a generation spiraling into adulthood. The duo’s Oracular Spectacular had already given us “Time to Pretend” and “Electric Feel,” but “Kids” became the euphoric soundtrack of indie sleaze nights and festival singalongs.

The Strokes – “Under Cover of Darkness” (2011) (Bonus: Late-2000s impact)

Okay, technically past the 2000s, but The Strokes owned the early part of the decade. Their 2001 debut Is This It set the standard for garage rock revival, influencing just about every indie band that followed. “Under Cover of Darkness” was their triumphant return, proving that their cool factor never faded.

From nu-metal anthems to indie dancefloor fillers, the 2000s shattered expectations at every turn. These bands weren’t just making music—they were soundtracking a decade of transformation. Whether you were moshing in a basement, screaming along in an arena, or dancing in a sticky-floored club, you knew one thing: the 2000s had a sound.

