Tame Impala ‘Deadbeat Tour’ Set List & Set Times

Plus a Dua Lipa cover.

Tame Impala will headline Dublin’s 3Arena on May 13, 2026. The band is scheduled to take the stage at 9:00 PM following an opening act.

The setlist draws from across Kevin Parker’s catalogue, including the explosive ‘Apocalypse Dreams,’ the hypnotic ‘The Less I Know the Better,’ and a cover of Dua Lipa’s ‘Houdini.’

Fans can expect Parker’s signature psychedelic production, massive laser displays, and extended live jams.

The show runs approximately two hours, wrapping up before the 11:00 PM curfew.

Tickets remain available via Ticketmaster. RIP Magic has been announced as the support act.

Tame Impala Full Set List

Apocalypse Dreams

The Moment

Borderline

Loser

Breathe Deeper

Gossip

Elephant

Feels Like We Only Go Backwards

Dracula

No Reply

Ethereal Connection

Not My World

Let It Happen

Nangs

Afterthought

Houdini (Dua Lipa cover)

Piece of Heaven

Eventually

New Person, Same Old Mistakes

My Old Ways

The Less I Know the Better

End of Summer

Tame Impala Full Tour Dates

Jul 6, 2026 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL

Jul 7, 2026 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL

Jul 9, 2026 – Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL

Jul 11, 2026 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

Jul 12, 2026 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

Jul 15, 2026 – Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA

Jul 18, 2026 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

Jul 19, 2026 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

Jul 22, 2026 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC

Jul 25, 2026 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

Jul 26, 2026 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

Jul 28, 2026 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

Jul 29, 2026 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

Aug 1, 2026 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

Aug 2, 2026 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

Aug 4, 2026 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Aug 5, 2026 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Aug 25, 2026 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

Aug 28, 2026 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

Sep 1, 2026 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

Sep 2, 2026 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

Sep 5, 2026 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

Sep 6, 2026 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

Sep 8, 2026 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

Sep 11, 2026 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

Sep 14, 2026 – Mortgage Matchup Arena – Phoenix, AZ

Sep 17, 2026 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

Sep 19, 2026 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

Sep 20, 2026 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

Oct 9, 2026 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Boondall, Australia

Oct 10, 2026 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Boondall, Australia

Oct 11, 2026 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Boondall, Australia

Oct 14, 2026 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia

Oct 15, 2026 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia

Oct 16, 2026 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia

Oct 17, 2026 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia

Oct 19, 2026 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia

Oct 20, 2026 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia

Oct 21, 2026 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia

Oct 24, 2026 – RAC Arena – Perth, Australia

Oct 25, 2026 – RAC Arena – Perth, Australia