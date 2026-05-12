Tame Impala ‘Deadbeat Tour’ Set List & Set Times

Plus a Dua Lipa cover.
Tame Impala will headline Dublin’s 3Arena on May 13, 2026. The band is scheduled to take the stage at 9:00 PM following an opening act.
The setlist draws from across Kevin Parker’s catalogue, including the explosive ‘Apocalypse Dreams,’ the hypnotic ‘The Less I Know the Better,’ and a cover of Dua Lipa’s ‘Houdini.’
Fans can expect Parker’s signature psychedelic production, massive laser displays, and extended live jams.
The show runs approximately two hours, wrapping up before the 11:00 PM curfew.
Tickets remain available via Ticketmaster. RIP Magic has been announced as the support act.
Tame Impala Full Set List
Apocalypse Dreams
The Moment
Borderline
Loser
Breathe Deeper
Gossip
Elephant
Feels Like We Only Go Backwards
Dracula
No Reply
Ethereal Connection
Not My World
Let It Happen
Nangs
Afterthought
Houdini (Dua Lipa cover)
Piece of Heaven
Eventually
New Person, Same Old Mistakes
My Old Ways
The Less I Know the Better
End of Summer
Tame Impala Full Tour Dates
Jul 6, 2026 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL
Jul 7, 2026 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL
Jul 9, 2026 – Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL
Jul 11, 2026 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
Jul 12, 2026 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
Jul 15, 2026 – Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA
Jul 18, 2026 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
Jul 19, 2026 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
Jul 22, 2026 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC
Jul 25, 2026 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON
Jul 26, 2026 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON
Jul 28, 2026 – TD Garden – Boston, MA
Jul 29, 2026 – TD Garden – Boston, MA
Aug 1, 2026 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC
Aug 2, 2026 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC
Aug 4, 2026 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
Aug 5, 2026 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
Aug 25, 2026 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH
Aug 28, 2026 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN
Sep 1, 2026 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA
Sep 2, 2026 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA
Sep 5, 2026 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC
Sep 6, 2026 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC
Sep 8, 2026 – Moda Center – Portland, OR
Sep 11, 2026 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO
Sep 14, 2026 – Mortgage Matchup Arena – Phoenix, AZ
Sep 17, 2026 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
Sep 19, 2026 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX
Sep 20, 2026 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX
Oct 9, 2026 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Boondall, Australia
Oct 10, 2026 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Boondall, Australia
Oct 11, 2026 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Boondall, Australia
Oct 14, 2026 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia
Oct 15, 2026 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia
Oct 16, 2026 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia
Oct 17, 2026 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia
Oct 19, 2026 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia
Oct 20, 2026 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia
Oct 21, 2026 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia
Oct 24, 2026 – RAC Arena – Perth, Australia
Oct 25, 2026 – RAC Arena – Perth, Australia