[gtranslate]
Music

Here’s the setlist for Death Cab for Cutie’s I Built You A Tower World Tour

CA

by Chi–Chi Attard

CA

by Chi–Chi Attard

Death Cab are back on the road.

The band is fresh off the release of I Built You A Tower, and now, they’re taking it around the world.

First, they’ll be touring North America, followed by Europe and the UK, Japan, and then finally, Australia.

Wherever you’re seeing Death Cab live, here’s what to know before you go, including the full set list.

Death Cab for Cutie’s I Built You A Tower World Tour Set Times

Doors at 6:00

Show at 7:30

Support on this tour is huge, from the likes of Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, Lala Lala, and Nation of Language, so be sure to get there when the show starts.

Death Cab for Cutie’s I Built You A Tower World Tour Set List

Death Cab have only played a couple shows preparing for this tour and to test out the new material live.

We’ll update this after opening night of the tour, but for now, here’s what you might expect to hear based on these shows.

  1. Riptides
  2. The New Year
  3. Roman Candles
  4. Punching the Flowers
  5. The Ghosts of Beverly Drive
  6. Black Sun
  7. I Built You a Tower (a)
  8. You Are a Tourist
  9. Stone Over Water
  10. How Heavenly a State
  11. Crooked Teeth
  12. Trap Door
  13. Here to Forever
  14. Soul Meets Body
  15. I Built You a Tower (b)

 

Related