Benson Boone is bringing his ‘Wanted Man’ tour to Australia

Benson Boone is hitting up Australian arenas this year.

Tonight, the star opened his massive tour in Pittsburgh.

But in November, the US pop-star will step on to the biggest stages in Australia, as part of the Wanted Man Tour.

These shows will have a massive setlist, in support of 2025’s American Heart, which topped the charts in AUS.

Here’s everything you need to know about dates and securing your tickets.

Benson Boone 2026 Australia Tour Dates

Friday, November 6th – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday, November 7th – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Sunday, November 8th – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Thursday, November 12th – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Friday, November 13th – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, November 14th – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday, November 17th – Afterpay Arena, Sydney

Wednesday, November 18th – Afterpay Arena, Sydney

Thursday, November 19th – Afterpay Arena, Sydney

Ticket on sale times are yet to be announced, but you can register here to be the first to know about when more information drops.

More details are expected to be announced very soon.