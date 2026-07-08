Here’s the setlist for The Strokes Reality Awaits Tour 2026

The Strokes’ latest setlist is packed with classics, chaos and a Walkmen cover.

The Strokes are officially back in full swing, and their latest Reality Awaits setlist is doing a pretty neat job of reminding everyone why their catalogue still hits so hard live.

The New York band’s most recent show went down at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland on June 27, mixing early 2000s essentials with deeper cuts, newer favourites and a fresh single from their new album.

There was also room for a fan-requested 12:51, a Walkmen cover, and an encore stacked with just enough left turns to keep the diehards happy on the night, too.

Here’s what they played.

The Strokes Reality Awaits Tour Setlist

Ize of the World

Killing Lies

Hard to Explain

Going Shopping

Juicebox

Someday

Heart in a Cage

Selfless

Bad Decisions

Take It or Leave It

12:51

One Way Trigger

Life Is Simple in the Moonlight

You Only Live Once

The Adults Are Talking

Last Nite

Reptilia

Encore

Call It Fate, Call It Karma

Heaven — The Walkmen cover

What Ever Happened?

Ode to the Mets

The Reality Awaits tour continues across North America, the UK and Europe, with upcoming dates including Cincinnati, Noblesville, Milwaukee, Saint Paul, two nights at Red Rocks, Outside Lands in San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, Tampa, Hollywood, Charlotte, London, Amsterdam, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Bologna, Barcelona, Paris, Newcastle and Manchester.

Had to their website for full tour dates and tickets.